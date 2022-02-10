QuickLogic's PolarPro 3 Available to Solve Low Power FPGA Shortages

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that its PolarPro® 3 family of low power, SRAM-based FPGAs are available to solve semiconductor supply availability challenges. This highly flexible family features power consumption as low as 55uA and a tiny footprint in small packages, as well as die options.

Packed into the small physical die size is up to 2,000 effective logic cells of SRAM-based FPGA fabric, 64Kbits of SRAM and up to 46 configurable I/Os. The high flexibility, low power consumption, and small size make the family ideal for a variety of functions in handheld, wearable, mobile, IoT and other battery-powered applications including interfaces, level shifting, small CPU cores, low speed serial protocols, and GPIO muxing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created semiconductor shortages across the industry, resulting in drastically increased lead times from many chip makers. Fortunately, QuickLogic continues to have a well-managed and stocked inventory of devices including the PolarPro 3 family. Because the family features reprogrammable FPGA logic, SRAM and IOs, the devices can typically be easily configured for existing or new designs.

In addition, the PolarPro 3 devices are supported by QuickLogic's tool suite as well as open-source tools such as Yosys Open Synthesis Suite, making them easily accessible to a wide range of users. Technical support for design migration makes mapping customer designs from other vendor's unavailable devices simple, quick and easy.

"Customers have been approaching us about semiconductor supply issues which are making it difficult to build and ship their own products," said Mao Wang, senior director of product marketing at QuickLogic. "For those who need an ultra-low power reconfigurable FPGA solution we can offer the PolarPro 3 devices, which have a well-managed inventory and ready availability for prototyping and production volumes."

The QuickLogic PolarPro 3 FPGAs are available in production quantities now. Development quantities are available off-the-shelf from online distributors such as Mouser and Digi-Key Electronics. Customers interested in purchasing large volumes can contact QuickLogic sales at https://www.quicklogic.com/company/sales-locations/.

For more information including data sheets, application notes, and white papers visit https://www.quicklogic.com/products/fpga/fpgas-sram.

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

