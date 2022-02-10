Health and Wellness Resolutions Kick Off Again After the Big Game as Men Shift Their Mindset to Spring and Summer

Survey Reveals More Than 1 in 3 Men Gain Weight During Football Season With Over Half Claiming They Gain 10 Pounds or More

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Big Game approaching this weekend, Nutrisystem®, a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management solutions, is sharing the results of a recent poll, which found that more than one in three men (37%) gain weight during football season with over half (53%) claiming they gained over 10 pounds.

"Wings, beer and all those football Sunday staples can really take a toll on men's health and wellness," said Stephen Mikulak, President of Nutrisystem. "The day following the Big Game is a big diet decision day for men. We see many customers placing orders as they shift their mindset to spring and summer. It's like they're starting their New Year's resolutions all over again."

Men's health and wellness seems top of mind more now than ever before. The survey conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Nutrisystem also revealed that 43% of men believe that mental and physical health are equally as important as wealth and current lifestyle. If given the choice between getting a promotion at work or losing 20 pounds, 30% would choose to focus on their weight loss goals.

As teams from the West and Midwest battle it out on the field this weekend, the poll also asked men from each region if they believed they could beat their younger selves in a sports game. The results were quite interesting. A whopping 60% of men from the West Coast and 50% of men from the East Coast believe they could take on a younger version of themselves, whereas men from the Midwest (32%), Southeast (38%) and Southwest (32%) weren't so sure.

When it comes to getting back on track, 53% of men said having an easy-to-follow plan for healthy eating would help them best achieve their health goals. In addition, 35% said having healthy meals delivered to their door would fuel their success.

"Men are looking for a simple health and wellness solution that lets them eat the foods they know and love and still lose weight," adds Mikulak. "That's where Nutrisystem comes in. Nutrisystem for Men® includes big and hearty premium meal options that are packed with protein to control hunger and delivered right to their door. There is no counting, measuring or weighing. The plan is easy and it works."

Nutrisystem also recently introduced an all-new high protein ProSync Shake designed to help burn fat, improve leave muscle mass and control hunger for up to three hours. As part of the Nutrisystem program, customers can speak one-on-one with weight loss coaches from Nutrisystem's award-winning Contact Center via chat, phone or email 7 days a week. In addition, all customers have access to NuMi® at no cost, the only app customized to their specific plan. NuMi includes one-touch tracking of Nutrisystem and non-Nutrisystem foods; smart reminders to track meals and workouts and to drink water; and daily articles, tips and recipes.

For more information on Nutrisystem, visit nutrisystem.com.

*On Nutrisystem, expect to lose an avg 1-2lbs per week.

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Nutrisystem from September 9 to Sept 12, 2021 with a panel of 2,000 men over the age of 30.

About Nutrisystem®

Nutrisystem® is a leading provider of health and wellness and weight loss solutions having helped millions of people lose weight for 50 years. Nutrisystem offers a high protein, low glycemic approach to weight loss designed to help keep blood sugar levels steady and hunger in control. The Nutrisystem menu includes a combination of ready-to-go and frozen meals including new premium options with up to 30 grams of protein and perfectly-portioned restaurant favorites. For more information, go to newsroom.nutrisystem.com.

