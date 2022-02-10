Teleneurology and HealthTech Provider Picks Up Another Endorsement

CARY, N.C., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Carolina Healthcare Association and its for-profit subsidiary NCHA Strategic Partners (NCHASP) have selected Sevaro, a data-driven telestroke and teleneurology company, as their preferred partner in stroke care optimization.

Sevaro's telestroke solution provides local community hospitals access to life saving neurological interventions

Sevaro was selected based on their innovative contributions to the telemedicine industry. In 2021, Sevaro launched its groundbreaking Sevaro OneCall solution. The healthtech eliminates the need for call centers by connecting hospitals directly with vascular neurologists in 45 seconds. When paired with their board-certified vascular neurologists, they have been able to significantly reduce hospitals' door-to-needle times to 30 minutes or less, reduce transfers by 90% and increase the use of thrombolytics to an average of 21% across all hospitals.

"When it comes to treating a stroke, every second counts," said Jody Fleming, president of NCHA Strategic Partners. "Sevaro's telestroke solution provides local community hospitals access to experienced vascular neurologists and life-saving neurological interventions."

"Sevaro is pleased to partner with NCHA on stroke care, as stroke is the 5th leading cause of death in North Carolina," said Dr. Rajiv Narula, CMO of Sevaro. "We are excited to offer the same level of stroke care across the state that we've delivered in the Raleigh area for the last two years. We assist hospitals of all sizes either by providing expertise through our vascular neurologists or stroke specific platforms."

Sevaro is helping hospitals succeed in their stroke initiatives and achieve higher utilization of thrombolytics. The company just released Sevaro Synapse 2.0, a proprietary technology platform that enables real-time stroke data capture and actionable analytics, which optimizes any stroke program.

The NCHASP partnership will raise greater awareness of Sevaro's ongoing healthtech innovations, fostering greater accountability and trust in patients, their families, and healthcare providers statewide.

About Sevaro: Sevaro provides acute and non-acute neurological telemedicine consultations and technology platforms that improve patient outcomes.

About the North Carolina Healthcare Association: NCHA is a trade association representing more than 130 hospitals, health systems, physician groups and other healthcare organizations. The association's mission is to improve the health of the communities where we live and work by advocating for sound public policy and collaborative partnerships.

About NCHA Strategic Partners: NCHASP is a wholly owned subsidiary of the North Carolina Healthcare Association and is committed to being the first resource healthcare providers turn to for access to workable, cost-effective solutions.

