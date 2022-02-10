ViewRay® to Participate in the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

CLEVELAND, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) announced today that the Company will participate in the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference. Zach Stassen, Chief Financial Officer, and Paul Strong VP, Clinical Affairs, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 17, 2022. BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.

About ViewRay®

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® MR-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

View original content:

SOURCE ViewRay, Inc.