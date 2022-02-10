Xoriant Doubles AWS Certifications to Support Ubiquitous Cloud Usage

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoriant , a global product engineering, software development, and technology services company headquartered in Silicon Valley, continues to strengthen its position as a valuable AWS Advanced Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) by doubling its Amazon Web Services (AWS) Competency Certifications to include AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, AWS Certified Solutions Architect - Professional, AWS Certified Big Data - Specialty, AWS Technical Professional, and more. Xoriant set a goal of 100 AWS Certifications in anticipation of another "cloud burst" of hybrid, multi-cloud, and edge computing environments, all of which will need to dynamically and securely scale on AWS. ­

"As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, we strive to anticipate and master new cloud trends and solutions before they go mainstream. To that end, Xoriant is proud to be able to leverage its AWS certifications and expertise in cutting-edge tech such as machine learning, serverless computing, autoscaling, and elastic load balancing to offer AWS customers lower TCO, horizontal scalability and resiliency, and the operational agility to compete in today's digital marketplace," said Mahal Mohan, Senior Vice President – Products, Solutions, and Global Partnerships at Xoriant.

Xoriant is also constantly expanding the capabilities it brings to AWS engagements including security incident and event management with network segregation, data protection and retention, incident detection, access control, and monitoring and alerting. Cloud migration solutions cover lift and shift, phased on premises to AWS, entirely new on-cloud applications, and new Xoriant solutions using AWS tools and products.

Xoriant recently leveraged the intelligent scanning abilities of Amazon Textract to create X·CELERATE Invoice. This latest innovation automatically captures invoice data, reports, forms, and relationships, dramatically reducing processing and reconciliation cycles while ensuring high accuracy and transparency. Powered by Adaptive Deep Learning models, the solution seamlessly integrates with workflows and systems across finance, Enterprise Resource Planning, and procurement. X·CELERATE Invoice is available in AWS Marketplace .

About Xoriant

Xoriant is a Silicon Valley-headquartered product engineering, software development, and technology services firm with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For both technology companies and enterprises, from start-ups to the Fortune 100, we leverage our expertise in emerging technologies and our high-performing teams to deliver innovative solutions that accelerate time to market and keep our clients competitive.

Across all our technology focus areas – Product Engineering, Development Operations, Cloud, Infrastructure and Security, Big Data and Analytics, Data Management and Governance, Digital, and IoT – every solution we develop benefits from our product engineering pedigree. For 30 years and counting, we have taken great pride in the long-lasting, deep relationships we have with our clients. Learn more at www.xoriant.com

Media Contact:

Ritu Rungta

ritu.rungta@xoriant.com

View original content:

SOURCE Xoriant