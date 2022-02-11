LUXURY FASHION GAME DREST APPOINTS LISA BRIDGETT AS NEW CEO

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DREST, the business behind the world's first interactive luxury styling game, today announces Lisa Bridgett as its new CEO, as a part of planned management team evolution, at an exciting point in the company's upward growth trajectory.

Lucy Yeomans (PRNewswire)

Founder and Creator Lucy Yeomans, previously at Harper's Bazaar and Net-A-Porter, will become Co-Chairman and Chief Brand and Product Officer. Lucy will continue to spearhead DREST's strategic product, partnerships, brand and creative development in her role as Chief Brand & Product Officer, enabling the gaming platform's metaverse development. Lucy will be joined as Co-Chairman by investor and entrepreneur Graham Edwards.

Lisa Bridgett - previously COO - is appointed as CEO and will also join the company's board. Lisa will drive DREST's development across gaming, media, data and e-commerce as the company builds on its 250% year-on-year user growth, and prepares for rapid acceleration in 2022. Lisa, who hails from Accenture, Universal Music, Ralph Lauren and Net-A-Porter brings considerable technology, digital and e-commerce acumen.

Lucy and Lisa are focused on building the gamified, user-generated content metaverse with luxury at its core. The planned management evolution follows significant user retention and growth in 2021 for DREST, and with the luxury and lifestyle industries interest in gaming and the metaverse, increasing at record pace.

Widely recognised as the premium fashion gaming experience, DREST's leadership and momentum to date has positioned the Company perfectly to assist its partners in taking advantage of opportunities across fashion, beauty, entertainment, travel and beyond.

Lucy Yeomans, founder and Co-Chairman of DREST, said:

"We have reached an exciting moment in DREST's trajectory and, as is necessary for all start-ups at this stage, we are setting up all elements of our business for long-term success.

"Smart leaders and founders play to their strengths, which for me involves taking ownership of our product, brand and partnerships in a deeper and more focused way. When it came to appointing our CEO, Lisa was the natural choice. She is an inspiring and impressive global business leader, having achieved success with her dynamic digital competence across the industries of music, fashion and gaming.

"I'm especially proud of the fact that, in an industry where women make up the majority of the market (62% of the mobile games players are female) and yet 84%* of all executive positions are held by men, DREST has two women at the helm. We're challenging the status quo and, hopefully, setting a trend!"

Lisa Bridgett, Chief Executive Officer of DREST, said:

"I am elated at being able to drive DREST further with Lucy Yeomans, a leading visionary in the content and technology product innovation space, who has changed the user experience of luxury. In my role, I will be focused on scaling DREST through our developer ecosystem, marketing channels and strategic revenue streams, building on the impressive growth our user base is experiencing."

ABOUT DREST

Feb 2022

DREST is the world's first luxury RVR platform - where the real and virtual worlds intertwine and fashion meets fun. DREST is the leading fashion styling mobile game with creativity, user generated content, shopping, entertainment and philanthropy at its core. Founded in 2019 by Lucy Yeomans, the award-winning former editor-in-chief of PORTER, NET-A-PORTER.COM and Harper's BAZAAR UK, DREST opens the gamification portal to the luxury fashion industry and provides individuals everywhere the opportunity to play in this exciting world.

Building on proprietary avatar technology, DREST combines gamification, advertorial, e-commerce and data strategies as DREST partners with the ultimate in brands and talent in the fashion and entertainment industries - offering an unparalleled in-game experience. DREST holds the elements of metaverse at its core, providing the platform for user-generated content through its styling challenges, thus evoking the very best of user play that inspires virtual creations to become real, and rendering the real in the virtual world.

Featuring and working with over 250 luxury brands including Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Prada, Off-White, Loewe, Chloé, Cartier, Burberry and Stella McCartney, DREST's digital fashion assortment is provided by both Farfetch and brands directly, enabling users to seamlessly shop the in-demand pieces they have styled with virtually in real life.

In 2020 DREST introduced some of the most forward-thinking runway names as Supermodel avatars - Natalia Vodianova, Precious Lee, Irina Shayk, Imaan Hammam and Candice Huffine who are all advocates and key figureheads for important charities and movements to which DREST has pledged to raise awareness of and revenue matching 50% of revenue earned by the Supermodels.

DREST also announced iconic talent, Mary Greenwell, as the game's Consultant Makeup Artist and acclaimed hair stylist, Sam McKnight, as the creator behind the Supermodels' exclusive virtual hair designs.

DREST is available for download on The App Store.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1744507/DREST_Lucy_Yeomans.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1744506/DREST_Lisa_Bridgett.jpg

Lisa Bridgett (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DREST