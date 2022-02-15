Allrecipes Again Honors Eggland's Best with 2022 Community Choice Award

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The people have spoken! After much deliberation from the Allrecipes community, Eggland's Best eggs have once again been recognized through the leading recipe publication's Community Choice Awards. This year's award aimed to highlight food and pantry products that consumers can't live without, reinforcing Eggland's Best eggs as a staple fridge item among foodies and families across the country.

"What I love about the Allrecipes Community Choice Awards is that they're truly chosen by our audience of passionate cooks," said Nichole Aksamit, Editor in Chief of Allrecipes magazine. "We get the inside scoop on what's most helpful to real people in their day-to-day lives, whether they're getting dinner on the table, whipping up a Sunday brunch, or entertaining friends for a game-day gathering. With so many delicious and useful products spotlighted, this guide will help make shopping a little easier. I'm sure many people will see some of their favorite go-to products. And I bet, like me, they'll also be inspired to try more brands that other home cooks trust and swear by."

Voting for the Community Choice Awards began in the Spring months of 2021, as Allrecipes distributed a comprehensive survey encouraging the Allrecipes community to share their favorite brands across 58 different categories. After receiving more than 1,000 responses from food lovers across the country, Allrecipes announced Eggland's Best as a top choice in the Eggs category.

"Eggland's Best is honored to be recognized by the Allrecipes community as the go-to egg of choice," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "We strive to go above and beyond to provide our consumers with the only egg that provides superior taste, nutrition, variety and freshness compared to ordinary eggs, and this Community Choice Award speaks to that commitment."

"I only recommend Eggland's Best eggs to my clients and loved ones because they provide superior nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D and more than double the Omega-3s compared to ordinary eggs at the grocery store," said Dalina Soto, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist. "Incorporating Eggland's Best eggs into your favorite recipe or snack is a simple way to obtain essential vitamins and nutrients that will keep you feeling your absolute best."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E.

In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

