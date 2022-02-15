The National Lubricant Container Recycling Coalition Welcomes New Associate Member Petroleum Packaging Council

BRADENTON, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Lubricant Container Recycling Coalition (NLCRC) welcomes new associate member Petroleum Packaging Council.

The National Lubricant Container Recycling Coalition (NLCRC) is an industry-led technical coalition, established by a committed group of industry leaders in lubricant and plastic packaging manufacturing, focused on establishing solutions for post-consumer recovery and recycling of plastic lubricant containers. Joining members Castrol, Valvoline, Pennzoil - Quaker State, Graham Packaging, Plastipak Packaging, and Berry Global, the Petroleum Packaging Council will contribute to the NLCRC's vision of building a sustainable future for the recycling of plastic lubricant containers.

The Petroleum Packaging Council's mission is to provide the petroleum packaging industry with leadership, technical education, and networking opportunities, as well as, to be the most relevant global resource for innovation, production efficiency, safety, health and sustainability throughout the petroleum industry.

"We are honored to have the PPC join us as an Associate Member. The PPC has a long history of addressing new challenges faced by the petroleum packaging industry, and we look forward to collaborating with them on developing solutions for its members." ~ Tristan Steichen, Executive Director of NLCRC.

"Partnership with the NLCRC provides us with a unique opportunity for our organization to participate in the forefront of initiatives on recyclability and collection of plastic packaging. This aligns perfectly with our vision to be the most relevant global resource in Innovation and Sustainability for the Petroleum Industry." ~ Iris Thomas, Sales and Business Development Manager - Flexible Packaging Group and Board of Directors, PPC

Addressing a challenge as complex as recovering post-consumer plastic packaging for recycling is not feasible for most individual companies, particularly when products are distributed throughout multiple regions and markets. Cost-effective solutions require collaboration with multiple stakeholders (including competitors), both upstream and downstream of the lubricant value chain. This coalition unites all entities that produce, handle, distribute, and recycle lubricants and plastic packaging, including associations like the PPC, to speak as a single voice for the industry, and to deliver results by creating systemic, collaborative solutions for post-consumer recovery and recycling.

About NLCRC

The National Lubricant Container Recycling Coalition or "NLCRC" is an industry-led technical coalition, established in 2021 by a committed consortium of lubricant manufacturers and associated plastic packaging manufacturers, focused on establishing solutions for post-consumer recovery and recycling of plastic lubricant containers. NLCRC members now include Castrol, Valvoline, Pennzoil - Quaker State, Graham Packaging, Plastipak Packaging, Berry Global, and Petroleum Packaging Council. For more information, visit our website , or connect with NLCRC on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Petroleum Packaging Council

The Petroleum Packaging Council is an Association providing technical leadership and education to the petroleum packaging and blending industry. For more information, visit our website or connect with PPC on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

