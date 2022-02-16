SAP and BearingPoint Partner on the Race to Zero Emissions

WALLDORF, Germany and AMSTERDAM, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and the management and technology consultancy BearingPoint today announced they will join forces on carbon and environmental footprint solutions. The companies will collaborate to advance the design and development of a leading-edge solution for customers to help them reach zero emissions.

SAP Logo (PRNewsfoto/SAP SE) (PRNewswire)

Measuring, managing and steering carbon footprints is a key element of reaching zero emissions and part of the climate action program promoted by SAP. Companies are under increasing pressure to determine their carbon footprint not only on a corporate level but also on a product level. However, the data acquisition, consolidation and mapping are challenges that many companies face. Together with the recent launch of the SAP® Cloud for Sustainable Enterprises solution, SAP solutions for sustainability and BearingPoint's long-standing experience with emission calculations in the market, the companies are well equipped to develop innovative solutions to address customer concerns about environmental footprinting across their value chain.

"The co-development partnership between SAP and BearingPoint will bring together two strong value propositions. BearingPoint has long experience helping customers identify carbon reduction potentials and achieve sustainability targets. SAP contributes innovation capabilities, broad system landscape and reach to customers. Together as partners we will push the limits to move the economy forward on the path to zero emissions," said Gunther Rothermel, SVP, Head of SAP S/4HANA Sustainability, SAP.

Carbon Footprinting for the Entire Value Chain: Scope 1, 2 and 3

While many companies have already assessed their scope 1, and scope 2 emissions, assessing the entire value chain by introducing scope 3 emissions is key. To do so environmental networks must support data exchange with partners like suppliers, clients, auditors and governments even if they use different IT systems. Building on BearingPoint's in-depth know-how in product and corporate footprint calculations and algorithms, the SAP Product Footprint Management solution supports data gathering and calculations to help realize end-to-end carbon and environmental footprinting. The SAP solution is fully integrated with SAP® S/4HANA and the intelligent enterprise architecture, but also connects with other data sources. This enables it to perform automated assessments of footprints across the value chain, even in heterogenous system landscapes.

"Together with SAP, we will co-develop utilizing our IP asset and provide a unique solution in the market to measure and optimize the climate impact of products across the entire lifecycle. SAP Product Footprint Management has sophisticated capabilities to determine the carbon footprint of a single product. Our 10-years-plus proven industry experience in calculating and optimizing product and corporate CO2 footprints will enable our joint customers to meet their decarbonization targets. We at BearingPoint believe that together with SAP's innovative solutions, depth in commercial processes and market expertise we can make a positive impact on the climate," said Donald Wachs, Head of IP Assets, BearingPoint, and Member of the BearingPoint Management Committee.

"The partnership with BearingPoint accelerates the SAP Product Footprint Management solution road map and will help make us a market leader in product footprint solutions that support our customers in maximizing the sustainability of their products and services," said Peter Maier, President, Industries and Customer Advisory, SAP.

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com .

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on five key areas to drive growth across all regions. The second unit provides IP-driven managed services beyond SaaS and offers business-critical services to its clients, supporting their business success. The third unit is designed to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success. For more information, visit www.bearingpoint.com

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2022 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

Please consider our privacy policy. If you received this press release in your e-mail and you wish to unsubscribe to our mailing list, please contact press@sap.com and write Unsubscribe in the subject line.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SAP SE