BERKSHIRE MOUNTAIN DISTILLERS RELEASES WHISKIES FEATURING LONG TRAIL, TWO ROADS, AND CHATHAM BREWING

SHEFFIELD, Mass., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its final round of the Craft Brewers Whiskey Project, Berkshire Mountain Distillers (BMD) has released three new whiskies distilled from beer sourced from Long Trail Brewing, Two Roads Brewing, and Chatham Brewing, available now in BMD's tasting room and across the Northeast.

These whiskies are the final release of a six-year collaboration led by BMD, award-winning maker of premier craft spirits, and includes the distilling of a dozen beers from a limited collection of celebrated craft brewers. In 2021, BMD's project was recognized in the US Open Whiskey & Spirits Grand National Championship where Jack's Abby Smoke & Dagger Whiskey won a Gold Medal.

"We're really excited to work with a great group of partners on a unique project bringing together the craft distillery and craft beer worlds and are hoping to celebrate with some collaborative tasting events this Spring," said Chris Weld, founder of Berkshire Mountain Distillers.

Consumer demand for this project has resulted in wider distribution for the collection: Smuttynose is available in N.H., Captain Lawrence in N.Y., and in Spring Brewery Ommegang will be in N.Y. The success of this project has prompted BMD to distill another round of whiskies from Big Elm Brewing, Two Roads Brewing, and Night Shift Brewing.

The first Craft Brewers Whiskey Project releases were distilled from six Massachusetts-based beers including Boston Lager from Samuel Adams, Berkshire Brewing Company's Imperial Steel Rail Extra Pale Ale, and Jack's Abby Craft Lagers Smoke & Dagger Black Lager plus UFO White Ale from Massachusetts Bay Brewing Co., Spencer Brewery's Trappist Ale, and Big Elm Brewing's 413 Farmhouse Ale. Fall releases included Smuttynose Brewing's Really Old Brown Dog Strong Ale, Brewery Ommegang's Three Philosophers, and Captain Lawrence Brewing's Liquid Gold.

Whiskies are sold in the BMD tasting room and available in select stores – Chatham Brewing will be available at BMD only. Samuel Adams, Jack's Abby, and Big Elm Brewing are currently sold out in the BMD tasting room and others are in short supply. BMD is located at 356 South Main Street in Sheffield, open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit craftbrewerswhiskeyproject.com and BMD; follow BMD on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

