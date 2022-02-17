<span class="legendSpanClass">The firm is expanding its Thematic Growth family as well as introducing its first Income fund to the European market</span>

Global X Expands its Product Lineup in Europe with Launch of Three Innovative UCITS ETFs

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, a leading global provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of three new European UCITS ETFs, listed on London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Börse Xetra. The Global X Solar UCITS ETF (RAYZ) and the Global X AgTech & Food Innovation UCITS ETF (KROP) join Global X's Thematic Growth family, now totaling 21 funds in the European market, while the Global X SuperDividend® UCITS ETF (SDIV) represents the firm's first-ever Income UCITS ETF in Europe.

Introducing RAYZ and KROP

Interlinked goals around infrastructure, climate and sustainability can change our relationship to the physical environment. Decarbonization could help limit the effects of climate change, and the transition to renewables like solar energy is well underway and poised to accelerate due to decreasing technology costs, innovation and supportive policy. Forecasts suggest the global market for solar energy could reach $200bn by 2026, quadruple the market size in 2019.[i] Meanwhile, the combination of population growth, a rising middle class in emerging markets, and more frequent extreme climate events underscores the need for technologies that increase agricultural productivity as well as mitigate food insecurity.

"Renewable energy has climbed as a portion of total global energy production over the past decade and its growth will need to accelerate significantly in the coming decades to meet net-zero emissions goals. In addition, the interconnected challenges of climate change, resource scarcity and global population growth require re-imagining how we approach food," said Morgane Delledonne, Director of Research, Europe. "Global X is leveraging its thematic expertise to offer investors access to two innovative themes: advancements to solar energy technologies and advancements in innovation and the use of technology in the agriculture and food industries."

RAYZ, tracking the Solactive Solar v2 Index and with a management fee of 0.50%, provides access to companies involved in solar energy materials, solar energy systems and components, solar power production, solar technology and solar installation, integration, and maintenance. KROP, tracking the Solactive AgTech & Food Innovation v2 Index and with a management fee of 0.50%, seeks to provide investors with efficient and targeted exposure to various AgTech & Food Innovation sub-themes that we expect to shape the future of agriculture and food systems as the world shifts to more sustainable consumption and production patterns, including precision agriculture, agricultural robotics / automation, agricultural biotechnology and protein & dairy alternatives – among others.

Introducing SDIV

In times of economic uncertainty, investors are often searching for other sources of income to supplement their portfolios. This is especially true as markets continue to experience bouts of volatility amid rising inflation, the Omicron Covid-19 variant and hawkish central bank policies.

"High dividend paying stocks have historically demonstrated the potential to deliver both high income as well as the opportunity to grow one's principal, potentially increasing a portfolios yield" said Morgane Delledonne, Director of Research, Europe." The Global X SuperDividend® UCITS ETF accesses some of the highest dividend yielding equity securities, resulting in potential yields that may exceed other high dividend ETFs. Global X is thrilled to bring SDIV to European investors as the firm's first Income UCITS ETF."

SDIV, tracking the Solactive Global SuperDividend® v2 Index and with a management fee of 0.45%, accesses up to 100 of the highest dividend paying equities around the world. SDIV makes distributions on a semi-annual basis and invests in equities from around the globe.

Prospectuses and Key Investor Information Documents (KIIDs) for these ETFs are available in English at www.globalxetfs.eu.

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features 90 ETF strategies and over $40 billion in assets under management.[ii] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $620 billion in assets under management worldwide.[iii] Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $70bn in assets under management.[iv]

