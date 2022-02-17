Globant Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Strong End to the Year and Robust Outlook

Fourth quarter revenues of $379.8 million , up 63.3% year-over-year

IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.68 for the fourth quarter

Non-IFRS Diluted EPS of $1.07 for the fourth quarter

Full year 2021 revenues of $1,297.1 million , up 59.3% year-over-year

IFRS Diluted EPS of $2.28 for the full year

Non-IFRS Diluted EPS of $3.76 for the full year

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

Please see highlights below, including certain Non-IFRS measures. Note that reconciliations between Non-IFRS financial measures and IFRS operating results are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenues rose to $379.8 million , representing 63.3% year-over-year growth.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 38.0% compared to 38.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.4% compared to 39.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 11.5% compared to 11.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.7% compared to 16.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.68 compared to $0.46 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.07 compared to $0.68 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full year ended December 31, 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenues rose to $1,297.1 million , representing 59.3% year-over-year growth.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 38.2% compared to 37.4% for the full year 2020.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.5% compared to 39.1% for the full year 2020.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 11.1% compared to 10.3% for the full year 2020.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.5% compared to 15.2% for the full year 2020.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $2.28 compared to $1.37 for the full year 2020.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $3.76 compared to $2.28 for the full year 2020.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2021



Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $460.4 million as of December 31, 2021 , an increase of $162.2 million from $298.2 million as of December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021 , our credit facility was fully undrawn.

Globant completed the fourth quarter of 2021 with 23,526 Globers, 22,167 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.

The geographic revenue breakdown for the fourth quarter of 2021 was as follows: 63.9% from North America (top country: US), 23.5% from Latin America and others (top country: Chile ), 10.7% from Europe (top country: Spain ) and 1.9% from Asia (top country: India ).

In terms of currencies, 73.4% of Globant's revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were denominated in US dollars.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 , Globant served 1,138 customers and continued to increase its wallet share, having 185 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 129 for the same period one year ago.

Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the fourth quarter of 2021 represented 11.0%, 26.8% and 37.6% of revenues, respectively.

"2021 was one of our most transformative years ever. We became a billion-dollar-revenue company for the first time." said Martín Migoya. "We aim to be the partner-of-choice for our clients, and to help them bridge the gap between the innovation opportunities and actionable transformation. We are executing this strategy through the pillars of growth that I laid out in 2021: our geographic expansion, our reinvention studios and our growing platforms."

"We are delighted to end 2021 with very strong fourth quarter top and bottom line beats. Our business was robust throughout the year, with 2021 revenues up 59.3% year over year, our strongest growth, by far, since we became a public company. 2021 Adjusted Diluted EPS growth was even stronger at 65.1% year over year, as our robust gross margins and SGA efficiencies boosted operating margins. We also had a great year hiring strong talent across the globe. The demand environment and our pipeline remain strong, helping us provide very strong first quarter and full year 2022 guidance, and giving us confidence that Globant can maintain industry leading growth trends in the coming years," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

2022 First Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the first quarter and the full year of 2022:

First quarter 2022 Revenues are estimated to be at least $395 million , implying at least 46.2% year-over-year growth.

First quarter 2022 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 16%-17%.

First quarter 2022 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $1.16 (assuming an average of 42.9 million diluted shares outstanding during the first quarter).

Fiscal year 2022 Revenues are estimated to be at least $1,751 million , implying at least 35.0% year-over-year revenue growth.

Fiscal year 2022 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 16%-17%.

Fiscal year 2022 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $4.86 (assuming an average of 43.1 million diluted shares outstanding during 2022).

Conference Call and Webcast

Martín Migoya and Juan Urthiague will discuss the fourth quarter 2021 results in a video conference call today beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:

https://more.globant.com/F4Q21EarningsCall

Webcast http://investors.globant.com/

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 23,500 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of non-financial assets, acquisition-related charges, COVID-19 related expenses and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its consolidated statements of financial position as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 and its consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by IASB.

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, impairment of assets, acquisition-related charges COVID-19 related expenses and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)















Year ended

Three Months Ended



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

















Revenues

1,297,078

814,139

379,817

232,636 Cost of revenues

(802,090)

(509,812)

(235,499)

(143,723) Gross profit

494,988

304,327

144,318

88,913

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

(343,004)

(217,222)

(99,638)

(61,972) Net impairment losses on financial assets

(7,551)

(3,080)

(1,035)

445 Other operating income and expenses, net

—

(83)

(11)

(83) Profit from operations

144,433

83,942

43,634

27,303

















Finance income

652

1,920

178

543 Finance expense

(12,708)

(10,430)

(4,206)

(2,991) Other financial results, net

(3,923)

3,601

(1,092)

1,429 Financial results, net

(15,979)

(4,909)

(5,120)

(1,019)

















Share of results of investment in associates

(233)

(622)

—

(247)

















Other income and expenses, net

(3,369)

(1,887)

(482)

1,737 Profit before income tax

124,852

76,524

38,032

27,774

















Income tax

(28,497)

(22,307)

(8,901)

(9,085) Net income for the year

96,355

54,217

29,131

18,689

















- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

(3,733)

(398)

(1,106)

2,141 - Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI

1

—

19

— - Gains and losses on cash flow hedges

11

281

(662)

1,129 Total comprehensive income for the year

92,634

54,100

27,382

21,959

















Net income attributable to:















Owners of the Company

96,065

54,217

28,973

18,689 Non-controlling interest

290

—

158

— Net income for the year

96,355

54,217

29,131

18,689

















Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:















Owners of the Company

92,344

54,100

27,224

21,959 Non-controlling interest

290

—

158

— Total comprehensive income for the year

92,634

54,100

27,382

21,959 Earnings per share















Basic

2.35

1.41

0.69

0.47 Diluted

2.28

1.37

0.68

0.46 Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)















Basic

40,940

38,515

41,697

39,713 Diluted

42,076

39,717

42,833

40,914

Globant S.A. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

427,804

278,939 Investments

32,581

19,284 Trade receivables

300,109

196,020 Other assets

7,855

8,146 Other receivables

49,194

31,633 Other financial assets

2,057

1,577 Total current assets

819,600

535,599









Non-current assets







Trade receivables

—

5,644 Investments

1,027

615 Other assets

8,583

6,954 Other receivables

24,263

9,629 Deferred tax assets

58,404

41,507 Investment in associates

—

3,154 Other financial assets

25,233

15,147 Property and equipment

133,571

101,027 Intangible assets

102,016

86,721 Right-of-use asset

144,581

90,010 Goodwill

572,959

392,760 Total non-current assets

1,070,637

753,168 TOTAL ASSETS

1,890,237

1,288,767









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities







Trade payables

63,210

35,266 Payroll and social security taxes payable

184,464

111,881 Borrowings

10,305

907 Other financial liabilities

63,059

19,822 Lease liabilities

25,917

15,358 Tax liabilities

18,071

11,804 Income tax payable

20,318

10,511 Other liabilities

955

81 Total current liabilities

386,299

205,630









Non-current liabilities







Trade payables

6,387

5,240 Borrowings

1,935

25,061 Other financial liabilities

66,932

74,376 Lease liabilities

108,568

72,240 Deferred tax liabilities

1,289

13,698 Income tax payable

877

— Contingent liabilities

9,637

12,583 Total non-current liabilities

195,625

203,198 TOTAL LIABILITIES

581,924

408,828









Capital and reserves







Issued capital

50,080

47,861 Additional paid-in capital

872,030

541,157 Other reserves

(6,395)

(2,674) Retained earnings

389,660

293,595 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,305,375

879,939 Non-controlling interests

2,938

— Total equity

1,308,313

879,939 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

1,890,237

1,288,767

Globant S.A. Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information (In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)









Twelve Months Ended

Three months ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020















Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit













Gross Profit 494,988

304,327

144,318

88,913 Depreciation and amortization expense 14,122

9,759

4,640

2,430 Share-based compensation expense 3,568

4,109

744

690 Adjusted gross profit 512,678

318,195

149,702

92,033 Adjusted gross profit margin 39.5 %

39.1 %

39.4 %

39.6 %















Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses













Selling, general and administrative expenses (343,004)

(217,222)

(99,638)

(61,972) Depreciation and amortization expense 48,796

22,691

13,670

7,232 Share-based compensation expense 35,831

20,519

11,419

4,516 Acquisition-related charges (a) 12,860

10,096

3,482

3,969 COVID-19-related charges (b) —

(613)

—

— Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (245,517)

(164,529)

(71,067)

(46,255) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues (18.9) %

(20.2) %

(18.7) %

(19.9) %















Reconciliation of Adjusted Profit from Operations













Profit from Operations 144,433

83,942

43,634

27,303 Share-based compensation expense 39,399

24,628

12,163

5,206 Impairment of tax credits —

(8)

—

— Acquisition-related charges (a) 28,271

12,754

7,807

5,451 COVID-19-related charges (b) 2,228

2,582

—

(169) Impairment of assets —

83

11

83 Adjusted Profit from Operations 214,331

123,981

63,615

37,874 Adjusted Profit from Operations margin 16.5 %

15.2 %

16.7 %

16.3 %















Reconciliation of Net income for the period













Net income for the period 96,065

54,217

28,973

18,689 Share-based compensation expense 39,399

24,628

12,163

5,206 Impairment of tax credits —

(8)

—

— Acquisition-related charges (a) 35,465

15,796

9,067

4,733 COVID-19-related charges (b) 2,228

2,582

—

(169) Impairment of assets —

83

11

83 Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments (c) (14,748)

(6,712)

(4,412)

(898) Adjusted Net income 158,409

90,586

45,802

27,644 Adjusted Net income margin 12.2 %

11.1 %

12.1 %

11.9 %















Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS













Adjusted Net income 158,409

90,586

45,802

27,644 Diluted shares 42,076

39,717

42,833

40,914 Adjusted Diluted EPS 3.76

2.28

1.07

0.68

(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of comprehensive income, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

(b) COVID-19 related charges include, when applicable, bad debt provision related to the effect of COVID-19 on our customers businesses, donations and other expenses directly attributable to the pandemic that are both incremental to charges incurred prior to the outbreak and not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal and clearly separable from normal operations. Moreover, these charges also include rent concessions that we were granted due to the pandemic environment.

(c) Non-IFRS adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS for Q4 of 2021 reflects the tax impact of non-IFRS adjustments. Non-IFRS adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS for Q4 2020, previously presented were recast to conform to the current presentation.

Globant S.A. Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited) Metrics Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021











Total Employees 16,251 17,267 19,428 21,849 23,526 IT Professionals 15,290 16,284 18,350 20,573 22,167











North America Revenues % 65.9 63.1 63.8 65.2 63.9 Latin America and Others Revenues % 24.3 23.6 21.6 22.0 23.5 Europe Revenues % 9.8 12.0 13.2 11.1 10.7 Asia Revenues %

1.3 1.4 1.7 1.9











USD Revenues % 85.8 77.7 76.4 74.8 73.4 Other Currencies Revenues % 14.2 22.3 23.6 25.2 26.6











Top Customer % 10.7 10.5 10.3 11.5 11.0 Top 5 Customers % 30.0 28.4 26.4 27.6 26.8 Top 10 Customers % 42.9 41.0 39.8 39.7 37.6











Customers Served (Last Twelve Months) 798 860 941 1,018 1,138 Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months) 129 139 154 162 185













