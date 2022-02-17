INMARSAT AND HUGHES SUPPORT ITU DISASTER RELIEF EFFORTS WITH $1.3 MILLION DONATION

LONDON and GERMANTOWN, Md., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inmarsat and Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), today announced they have donated mobile satellite communications technology and services to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for use in developing nations facing natural and man-made disasters. The donation includes 30 Broadband Global Area Network (BGAN) terminals, manufactured by Hughes, and $1.2 million worth of satellite airtime from Inmarsat, leveraging the ELERA network. Hughes and Inmarsat will also provide technical training to ITU personnel so they can deliver a turn-key communications solution for humanitarian aid workers responding to emergencies anywhere in the world.

Houlin Zhao, Secretary-General, ITU, said: "We rely enormously on donations from our members to deliver critical technologies and disaster mitigation to countries in need. This donation from Inmarsat and Hughes will help in preparing for disasters before they strike, and in the immediate aftermath, by restoring vital communication links between first responders and communities, and by helping teams on the ground coordinate life-saving rescue and relief activities. The scale of our work simply wouldn't be possible without such donations."

Rajeev Suri, CEO, Inmarsat, said: "Satellite communications are a lifeline in the aftermath of disasters, ensuring that relief efforts can be deployed rapidly, even when terrestrial communications have been knocked-out. We have immense gratitude for the vital work the ITU and their partner organisations do around the world to help communities facing disaster and conflict. We look forward to continuing this partnership, to help more communities and humanitarian workers in their hour of need."

Pradman Kaul, president of Hughes, said: "We are proud to join Inmarsat in donating these crucial technologies to support the life-saving work of the ITU. Connecting communities struck by disaster – and the emergency workers supporting them – is best accomplished with satellite connectivity."

Within the first hours of a disaster or conflict, the ITU will lend the mobile satellite terminals to relief teams that can use the rugged, portable devices and Inmarsat satellite capacity to set up voice and data connectivity where it's needed most for rescue and relief efforts. With access to global satellite capacity and 30 terminals, the ITU will be able to deploy satellite connectivity to support multiple communities in need at any one time.

Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world's most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat's long-established global distribution network includes not only the world's leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.

The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world's most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety & operational applications for more than 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.

Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship Internet service, HughesNet®, connects more than 1.5 million subscribers across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers Internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

