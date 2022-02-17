Mistplay recognized as one of Montréal's Top Employers for 2022

MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mistplay has been recognized as one of Montréal's Top Employers for 2022. The selection is part of the 17th annual editorial competition organized by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

The selection speaks to Mistplay's commitment to remain an exceptional place to work even with the extra challenges of the global pandemic and continued remote working conditions.

Over the past year, Mistplay has implemented various initiatives to facilitate a strong virtual working environment and bolster employee benefits. Online activities include unique company-wide events such as gourmet cooking, enriching experiences like learning ASL (American Sign Language), and sponsored bi-weekly team lunches. Vacation days were increased from 3 weeks to 4 weeks, plus an extra paid "Wellness Week" off from December 25th to January 1st. RRSP contribution matching was increased to 100% up to $4,000 per year.

Mistplay also actively supports the next generation of local talent through summer employment, co-op and paid internship programs. This includes fostering skill development through in-house and online training programs, along with tuition subsidies for courses related, and not directly related, to their current position.

To keep up with global expansion into 2022, Mistplay fully encourages its employees to tap into their professional network and become recruiters, through a generous new employee referral bonus program, from $250 to $2,000 depending on the position.

"The pandemic has caused a lot of ups and downs for everyone," says Eugene Joannides, Co-Founder & COO at Mistplay. "It was critical that through all the chaos and company growth that we didn't lose sight of what makes Mistplay, Mistplay. It's all about passionate people who have fun coming in to work each day. As the company continues to get bigger, it's our goal to preserve that foundational element and evolve to meet the needs of our employees."

To read more, please visit: https://reviews.canadastop100.com/top-employer-mistplay

About Mistplay:

Mistplay is a leading play-to-earn and game discovery platform for mobile gamers. With 20 million installs to date and partnerships with over 150 of the top mobile game developers, players around the world engage with Mistplay to discover new games and get rewarded while playing. Mistplay is currently hiring, apply today! https://www.mistplay.com/careers

View original content:

SOURCE Mistplay