OTA Insight continues its global expansion with new office in Brazil

LONDON and SÃO PAULO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OTA Insight, the global leader in cloud-based hospitality business intelligence, has today announced the opening of its new office located in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to accommodate rapid growth in Latin America (LATAM) and leverage the area's rich talent pool.

The expansion demonstrates OTA Insight's commitment to providing simple-to-understand, real-time, and actionable data to hoteliers on a global scale. OTA Insight is determined to deliver best-in-class hotel technology across LATAM. Supporting these aspirations requires the opening of a regional hub in the South American technology hub of São Paulo. The new office will be led by Ricardo Souza, Senior Business Development Manager & LATAM Team Lead, where he will lead regional strategic decisions, while also providing a cohesive structure to fully serve current and prospective clients and customers.

"Our new São Paulo location is the logical next step in our international growth strategy, providing OTA Insight with the ideal base to strategically expand in the LATAM market," said Ricardo Souza. "The LATAM market, particularly Brazil, was heavily impacted by the pandemic, but as markets have started to recover and gained momentum, we sensed opportunities for hotel tech across LATAM's hospitality landscape. We believe now is the right time to plant our flag and firmly state our commitment to the LATAM region. We also look forward to bringing together all of our current LATAM representatives into this hub and growing the team from the local talent pool.

New additions to the LATAM team include hospitality professionals Felippe Campanha and Roberta Osório. Additionally, OTA Insight is excited to welcome hotel industry veteran Pilar Osorio, who will help lead and accelerate LATAM expansion. Pilar brings more than thirty year of hotel experience across sales, marketing and distribution. "I am thrilled to join OTA Insight at this point in the company's growth trajectory," commented Pilar Osorio. "We chose São Paulo as our LATAM headquarters for many reasons, but none more important than the exceptional talent pool it provides, which will enable us to further evolve and continue to expand and serve more customers with our industry leading products."

The vibrant metropolis of São Paulo is Brazil's economic powerhouse and home to one of the world's most dynamic tech communities. South America's largest city is the LATAM base for a range of Fortune 500 companies such as Airbnb, Netflix and Amazon, boasts a huge number of start-ups, including several homegrown unicorns, like ridesharing company 99 and fintech firm Nubank; making São Paulo the ideal fit for OTA Insight.

Sao Paulo is OTA Insight's seventh office location, in addition to Dallas, Denver, Sydney, Singapore, Ghent and London.The Brazil office will strengthen the company's growing presence in LATAM. The company supports more than 55,000 properties in 185 countries, and has hubs across six continents.

OTA Insight, which currently has 230 employees, has been providing hoteliers with a suite of revenue management solutions since its launch in 2012. Throughout 2022, OTA Insight will continue to hire outstanding talent across its global office network.

About OTA Insight

OTA Insight empowers hoteliers to deliver smarter revenue, distribution and marketing outcomes through its market-leading commercial platform. With live updates, 24/7 support, and highly intuitive and customizable dashboards, OTA Insight integrates with industry tools including hotel property management systems, leading RMS solutions and data benchmarking providers. OTA Insight's team of international experts support more than 55,000 properties in 185 countries. Winner of the Best Rate Shopping & Market Intelligence Solution, Parity Management Software and Business Intelligence categories in the 2020 and 2021 HotelTechAwards, OTA Insight is widely recognised as a leader in hospitality business intelligence.

