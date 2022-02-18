Color Announces Inaugural Power List of 50 Chief Diversity Officers

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Color , a BridgeTower Media business group that delivers premier content, events, and resources focused on empowering professionals of color, today announced its inaugural Power List of 50 Chief Diversity Officers (CDOs). Color's Power 50 recognizes CDOs across the nation who are shaping and innovating the future of diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI), and belonging. Honorees will be announced on February 24th.

The list includes CDOs from across sectors, including business, academia, sports, healthcare, tech, arts and culture. Color will honor the Power 50 CDOs in a special digital publication, e-newsletter announcements, social media shoutouts, and additional promotions on Color's website. The special digital publication announcing the honorees will be published on Color's website and distributed on February 24th to 17,000 subscribers and industry leaders. It will feature interviews and profiles with the Power 50 honorees and America's leading DEI professionals.

"Our inaugural Power 50 recognizes the nation's leading CDOs for their accomplishments as a diversity, equity, and inclusion leader," said Kamilah A'Vant, Director of Diversity Programs at BridgeTower. "Their outstanding contributions have inspired and empowered professionals of color and earned them the honor of being included in our first-ever Power 50. Congratulations to all the honorees and we are looking forward to celebrating and spotlighting their contributions across our family of brands."

The Power 50 expands Color's signature D&I programming and events: the Women of Color Leadership and Empowerment Conference, the Men of Color Leadership Conference, Chief Diversity Officer Summit, and the All-Inclusive Awards. In addition, BridgeTower hosts more than 30 conferences and awards programs honoring diverse professionals, including women in business, throughout the United States.

For sponsorship and advertising opportunities around Color's Power 50, please contact Jerome Miles .

About BridgeTower Media

BridgeTower Media, a portfolio company of Transom Capital, is a leading provider of business information, events, and marketing services for the legal, financial, construction, and government sectors in more than 25 local, regional and industry markets across the United States. In addition to Best Companies Group and Color, BridgeTower serves thousands of subscribers with content relevant to their daily professional activities, provides digital marketing services and conducts 300-plus events that connect, inform and celebrate the business professionals in our markets. For more information regarding BridgeTower Media, please visit www.bridgetowermedia.com

Press Contact:

Joe LoBello

LoBello Communications

Joe@LoBelloCommunications.com

View original content:

SOURCE BridgeTower Media