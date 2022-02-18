Future FinTech Announces New Company Logo

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) ("hereinafter referred to as "Future FinTech", "FTFT" or "the Company"), a leading blockchain-based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider, announced today that it has officially adopted a new logo for the Company. The new logo is intended to convey a symbol of FTFT's identity and core values which is to be a forward-thinking, technology-oriented, and evolutionary financial technology company.

Mr. Shanchun Huang, Chief Executive Officer of Future FinTech, said, "We are actively developing a sophisticated financial services platform and a global expansion strategy for all of our businesses which includes asset management, supply chain financial services, digital banking and payment services, blockchain based e-commerce, and cryptocurrency market data services."

"The launch of the new logo is the presentation of FTFT's new image to the world and our global brand initiation. The new logo represents our effort to develop our corporate culture and promote the brand marketing of our financial technology business and our journey into the future," concluded Mr. Huang.

To coincide with the adoption of its new logo, Future FinTech recently launched its new website, https://www.ftft.com, reflective of its new branding and visual identity.

Future FinTech Group Inc. is a leading blockchain e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology incorporated in Florida. The Company's operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall ("CCM"), supply chain financing and services and cryptocurrency market data services. The Company is also engaged in the development of blockchain based e-Commerce technology and cryptocurrency mining as well as financial service technology. For more information, please visit http://www.ftft.com/.

