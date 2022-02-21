InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Luggage for Travelers (NJD-2357)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a frequent traveler and I wanted to create a way to maintain security, keep track of items packed within a suitcase and prevent important items from being left behind," said an inventor, from Lakewood, N.J., "so I invented the SMART MOVE. My design enhances organization and efficiency when traveling and it offers a convenient notification when waiting for luggage after a flight."

The invention improves organization and security of luggage and its contents. In doing so, it enables the user to easily monitor the inventory of the contents within the luggage. As a result, it helps to prevent lost luggage and forgotten items and it increases space and visibility within the luggage. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2357, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

