BMO Capital Markets to Host 31st Global Metals & Mining Conference

More than 1,100 Industry leaders representing 500 organizations from 36 countries and 6 continents to participate

Decarbonization in Metals and Mining, ESG and the global economic recovery to be key themes

BMO Research analysts available for comment

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Capital Markets will host its 31st Global Metals & Mining Conference from February 28 to March 2, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida.

"We are excited to once again host our Global Metals and Mining conference, bringing together the biggest global players in a sector BMO has been banking for over a century," said Dan Barclay, CEO and Group Head, BMO Capital Markets. "Every year, this event is a leading barometer of industry sentiment. This year will be no different as we gather to discuss the industry and the critical themes that are making an impact, from inflation and economic recovery to decarbonization and the role metals and mining companies will play in energy transition."

The leading annual conference brings together metals and mining industry leaders and institutional investors from around the world – more than 1,100 professionals representing approximately 500 organizations – for live discussions around leading issues affecting the industry.

"We're looking forward to having clients and investors come together with the BMO team to share thought leadership and deep sector knowledge on critical topics affecting the industry," said Ilan Bahar, Co-Head of Global Metals and Mining, BMO Capital Markets.

"Still going strong after 31 years, the BMO Global Metals & Mining conference is a testament to our commitment to helping our metals and mining clients achieve their goals," said Jamie Rogers, Co-Head of Global Metals and Mining, BMO Capital Markets.

Together with keynote presentations and panels of industry leaders, there will be presentations from more than 100 companies at the conference including:

Agnico Eagle

Alcoa

Anglo American

Antofagasta

B2Gold

Barrick

BHP

Boliden

Cameco

Cleveland-Cliffs

Endeavour

Evolution

First Quantum

Franco- Nevada

Freeport-McMoRan

Glencore

ICMM (International Council of Mining & Metals)

Ivanhoe

Kinross

Lithium Americas

Lundin Mining

MP Materials

Newcrest

Newmont

Northern Star

Nucor

Nutrien

Osisko Gold Royalties

OZ Minerals

Pan American Silver

Royal Gold

South32

Stelco

Teck Resources

Turquoise Hill

Vale

Wheaton Precious Metals

Yamana

The conference is hosted by the BMO Capital Markets' Metals & Mining Equity Research team. The bank's metals & mining specialists are part of a team of equity analysts across Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. that together cover approximately 930 equities globally. With 11 analysts dedicated to the sector, the Metals & Mining Equity Research team has one of the largest coverage universes of metals, mining, and fertilizer companies in the world, with more than 150 companies under coverage.

BMO Capital Markets has been advising companies in the metals & mining industry for more than a century. For 13 consecutive years, including this year, Global Finance Magazine has recognized BMO Capital Markets as the best investment bank for metals & mining in the world.

News media who would like to request an interview about the conference and market sentiment are asked to contact BMO Media Relations (information below).

About BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets is a leading, full-service North American-based financial services provider offering corporate, institutional and government clients access to a complete range of products and services including equity and debt underwriting, corporate lending and project financing, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, securitization, treasury management, market risk management, debt and equity research and institutional sales and trading. With approximately 2,600 professionals in 32 locations around the world, including 18 offices in North America, BMO Capital Markets works proactively with clients to provide innovative and integrated financial solutions.

BMO Capital Markets is a member of BMO Financial Group (NYSE, TSX: BMO) one of the largest diversified financial services providers in North America with $988 billion total assets as at October 31, 2021.

View original content:

SOURCE BMO Financial Group