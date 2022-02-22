The Brooks Group is excited to announce the addition of two new members to the Board of Advisors

The Brooks Group Announces Two Key Additions to Advisory Board The Brooks Group is excited to announce the addition of two new members to the Board of Advisors

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Huddart, previous CEO of TwentyEighty, a portfolio of leading corporate learning companies (including Miller Heiman Group), and past President of the Korn Ferry Products Group has joined The Brooks Group's Board of Advisors. Huddart started his career in marketing and product roles at Reuters and spent 10 years running the quantitative risk management businesses – including as President – of Moody's KMV. Huddart then moved to roles that focused on products and services in the Human Capital sector including stints leading CEB's (now Gartner) HR Practice and Solutions business (including the Challenger initiative) and as President of Bersin by Deloitte. He has a B.A.(Honors) degree from Leeds University (UK) in French and Management Studies.

The Brooks Group is excited to announce the addition of two new members to the Board of Advisors. (PRNewswire)

Marius Andersen, founder of Creative Snacks Co. has joined The Brooks Group's Board of Advisors. Andersen began Creative Snacks in 2009 and successfully grew the business into a significant player in the snack food space with over $55 million in revenue, 200 employees, and distribution in 20,000 retail locations before selling the company to KIND Snacks in 2019. Prior to founding Creative Snacks Co., Andersen held various executive positions with The Fresh Market, Inc. and Accenture. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and BBA in Finance and Economics from Pacific Lutheran University.

"The establishment of this accomplished, diverse board brings experienced professionals in complementary industries together to support The Brooks Group's robust growth strategy. As owners of the business, Jeb and I are more excited and optimistic about the future than at any point in our 44-year history, as we are now able to learn from the collective experiences of these truly exceptional business leaders."– Will Brooks, Board Member

This comes off the heels of the recent promotion of Gary Fly to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer. In his new role as CEO of The Brooks Group, Fly will continue to apply his keen business insights and energetic management style to the growth of the firm while extending into the future the success achieved by William T. Brooks and his sons, Will and Jeb, during the company's rich history.

Board Chair, Jeb Brooks, said that these changes are "another step in building out a deep bench of talent to ensure The Brooks Group continues to provide world class, innovative products and solutions for its' clients."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Brooks Group