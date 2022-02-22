Health Catalyst Announces Intent to Acquire KPI Ninja

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire KPI Ninja, a Lincoln, Nebraska-based provider of interoperability solutions and population health analytics.

KPI Ninja's end-to-end technology solution combines the agility of a centralized platform with interoperability and analytic technology. Health Catalyst believes KPI Ninja's powerful and flexible event-driven data processing capabilities, a natural complement to Health Catalyst's Data Operating System (DOS™) Platform, will empower customers with the ability to build and customize new services, clinical solutions, and operational tools around their core care systems, without the major refactoring and processing typically required of these systems.

Additionally, Health Catalyst expects KPI Ninja's ability to seamlessly ingest, aggregate, and analyze varied data sources from inside and outside the hospital, such as FHIR, Hl7 V2, CCDs, flat files, and APIs, will bolster Health Catalyst's existing data processing capabilities and maximize functionality of Health Catalyst's Analytics Applications layer. Health Catalyst is committed to enabling KPI Ninja's focus to be on continued outstanding execution and delivery to existing clients, with its current client support teams and relationships uninterrupted in enabling this focus and execution.

We anticipate that these attributes, together with Health Catalyst, will help ensure data is ready to power insights at every step of the decision-making process, allowing customers to see results faster with greater cost efficiency.

"KPI Ninja's powerful and flexible event-driven streaming capability strengthen our ability to offer innovative solutions within the healthcare data and analytics technology ecosystem and our ability to support healthcare organizations on their clinical, financial, and operational improvement journeys," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "We look forward to welcoming every current KPI Ninja team member to Health Catalyst, and we are committed to supporting, as the top-priority, the current team's efforts to continue to deliver these tremendous solutions, consistently, and without interruption or disruption, to KPI Ninja's current clients."

"Both Health Catalyst and KPI Ninja share a common vision of advancing health care through arming health with data-driven insights," said Vineeth Yeddula, CEO of KPI Ninja. "By combining our technologies, we make a giant step toward advancing our shared vision. We are grateful to have Health Catalyst's support as we continue to serve our existing clients, ensuring the delivery of world class KPI Ninja products and services without interruption, while we continue to expand our footprint and maximize the value we deliver to the industry."

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

About KPI Ninja

KPI Ninja is a mission-driven company that offers technology solutions that enable and empower those that work in the health care enterprise. As a leading provider of interoperability, enterprise analytics and value-based care solutions, KPI Ninja is known for its powerful capabilities, flexible configurations, and comprehensive applications to fulfill the promise of data-driven health care. Its platform is aligned to initiatives led by CMS, ONC, NCQA, including holding NCQA's Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) Certified Data Partner status, eCQM Certification, Measure Certification for HEDIS® Health Plan 2021, PCMH and PCSP Prevalidations, ONC Health IT Certification and is an eHealth Exchange Validated Product - demonstrating the commitment to serving as a trusted brand.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to expectations, plans, and prospects including expectations relating to our ability to close, and the timing of the closing of, this transaction and the benefits that will be derived from this transaction. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Health Catalyst's management as of the date of this release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risk of adverse and unpredictable macro-economic conditions and risks related to closing this transaction and integration of the companies. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Health Catalyst disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

