High-Growth Frozen Food Brand Real Good Foods Launches New Stuffed Chicken Bites Platform in Kroger Banners Nationwide

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) ("Real Good Foods" or the "Company"), an innovative, high-growth, branded, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, today announced the launch of its newest platform, Stuffed Chicken Bites, in Kroger banners nationwide. Beginning this week, consumers will be able to find two varieties of Stuffed Chicken Bites in 1,500 stores.

Real Good Foods new stuffed chicken bites are available in two flavors, Three Cheese and Cheesy Taco.

Real Good Foods' Stuffed Chicken Bites platform is made from nutritious ingredients and 100% Grain Free, Gluten Free, only 3g net carbs and packed with 25g protein per serving. The platform is merchandised in the fast growing, and high velocity frozen poultry category with other traditional breaded chicken options. Unlike other traditional breaded frozen options, Real Good Foods' Stuffed Chicken Bites do not use processed flours or grains. Perfect for snacking, these convenient stuffed chicken bites can be prepped in minutes and are available in two flavors, Three Cheese and Cheesy Taco.

"We are extremely proud to enhance our already strong partnership with Kroger to expand distribution in another frozen category into all Kroger Banners in the United States," said Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman of The Real Good Food Company. "Unlike other food options on shelves today that are made with processed grains and loaded with carbohydrates, our nutritious Stuffed Chicken Bites have a limited amount of carbs and are 100% grain free. Through our expansion with Kroger, we are able to make nutritious food more accessible throughout the US, and in turn, improve the lives of Kroger shoppers looking for healthier options in the frozen food aisle."

About The Real Good Food Company

Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods believes there is a better way to enjoy our favorite foods. Its brand commitment, "Real Food You Feel Good About Eating," represents the Company's strong belief that, by eating its food, consumers can enjoy more of their favorite foods and, by doing so, live better lives as part of a healthier lifestyle. Its mission is to make nutritious foods—lower in carbohydrates, high in protein, grain free and made from real ingredients—more accessible to everyone, improve human health, and in turn improve the lives of millions of people. Real Good Foods offers delicious and nutritious options across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking occasions, with availability in over 16,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, and Target, and directly from its website at www.realgoodfoods.com. Learn more about Real Good Foods by visiting its website, or on Instagram at @realgoodfoods, where it has one of the largest social media followings of any brand within the frozen food industry today with nearly 400,000 followers.

