Hong Kong International Airport Development 11 SKIES Selects SageGlass

SageGlass, the global leader in electrochromic glass, was chosen by Pyrotech Engineering (Asia) Ltd, façade contractor for New World Development Company, for the 11 SKIES development in the Hong Kong International Airport SKYCITY. SageGlass will provide more than 20,000 square feet of SageGlass electrochromic glass, controls, and software for a large-scale skylight over the 11 SKIES common area.

Electrochromic glass — also referred to as smart glass or dynamic glass — uses advanced intelligence to automatically tint throughout the day, reducing glare and regulating temperatures while letting in natural light and allowing a view of the sky. This technology offers both energy savings and a luxurious occupant experience. At 11 SKIES, smart glass will offer constant access to natural daylight, comfortable temperatures, and energy savings.

"The SageGlass team is thrilled to help New World Development Company bring their vision to life for 11 SKIES at the Hong Kong International Airport," said Ryan Park, SageGlass Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "They have a tremendous vision to create a dynamic hub for retail, dining and entertainment, and we think dynamic glass is a great fit."

While providing a seamless connection to the outdoors, SageGlass smart glass will work behind the scenes to ensure that visitors and staff members at 11 SKIES are comfortable throughout the day, every day of the year.

"SageGlass electrochromic glass is perfect for the 11 SKIES project," said Fung Chan, Chief Executive Officer at Pyrotech Engineering. "Hong Kong International Airport, along with its development partners strives to be a leader in both sustainability and the occupant experience. Smart glass addresses both of those goals."

11 SKIES was designed by architect Lead8 with expertise from façade contractor Pyrotech Engineering (Asia) Ltd. It will open in phases over the next several years.

About SageGlass

SageGlass is the global leader in electrochromic glass and is transforming the human experience in the built environment. With this smart technology, dynamic glass tints and clears automatically to optimize daylight and regulate temperature — all while maintaining unobstructed views of the outdoors.

With SageGlass, building occupants comfortably experience the biophilic benefits of the outdoors, including stress reduction, enhanced creativity, and greater wellbeing. Architects choose SageGlass to solve solar control challenges elegantly without sacrificing aesthetics. And SageGlass can help building owners use less energy and achieve sustainability and wellness certifications. The SageGlass Symphony® control system can be integrated into smart, connected building systems.

SageGlass holds more than 1,300 patents and counting. And as a wholly owned subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, SageGlass is backed by more than 350 years of building science expertise that only the world leader in sustainable environments can provide.

About Saint-Gobain

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. Developed through a continuous innovation process, they can be found everywhere in our living places and daily life, providing wellbeing, performance and safety, while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and the fight against climate change.

This strategy of responsible growth is guided by the Saint-Gobain purpose, "Making the World a Better Home," which responds to our shared ambition to act every day to make the world a more beautiful and sustainable place to live in.

About 11 SKIES

Owned by New World Development Company Limited and operated by K11, 11 SKIES is Hong Kong's largest hub for Retail, Dining and Entertainment (RDE) with a gross floor area of 3.8 million square feet and a total investment of HKD20 billion. It has over 800 shops including more than 120 dining concepts, the largest indoor entertainment hub in Hong Kong for all ages, and three grade A office towers focusing on professional services.

Strategically located next to the Hong Kong International Airport and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, 11 SKIES provides unrivalled connectivity to the Greater Bay Area and the rest of the world. This game-changing destination will redefine traveler and consumer experience, capture cross-border business opportunities, and is set to reshape the retail landscape in Hong Kong. The project is slated to open in phases from 2022 to 2025.

