Mazda Announces Pricing and Packaging for 2023 CX-50

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Mazda CX-50 2.5 S starting MSRP is $26,800 1

Mazda CX-50 2.5 Turbo starts at $36,400 1

First-ever Mazda CX-50 pushes the brand's connected drive experience beyond the pavement and into nature

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) announces pricing for the 2023 Mazda CX-50, the first Mazda vehicle manufactured at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) plant in Huntsville, Alabama. This all-new, rugged and capable crossover SUV is purpose built for the active lifestyles of North Americans. It combines superior on-road driving dynamics and sophisticated design, a signature of any Mazda vehicle, while enabling drivers to venture further into the outdoors and off road.

(PRNewswire)

The CX-50 comes adventure ready and signifies a new styling expression in the Mazda lineup that blends the brand's striking Kodo design with outdoor confidence. CX-50 respectfully interacts with its newfound surroundings while emphasizing Mazda's trademark driving experience and expanded off-road capability, allowing drivers to be closer to nature.

The CX-50 is available in 10 packages with two efficient powertrain choices – a Skyactiv-G 2.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine producing 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque, or a Skyactiv-G 2.5L Turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 256 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque on premium 93 octane gas, 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque on regular 87 octane gas. Both engines are mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The CX-50 comes standard with i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD) technology and new Mazda Intelligent Drive Select, or Mi-Drive with Sport, Off-Road and Towing modes on select packages. Drive modes can be selected with the Mi-Drive control and will help the crossover SUV perform naturally and confidently in a wide variety of driving conditions, such as off-road terrain, snow or while towing up to 3,500 pounds on select packages.

CX-50 2.5 S Package

The entry-level CX-50 2.5 S offers customers an impressive array of standard premium safety, convenience, and technology amenities, such as an 8.8-inch full-color center console display, eight-speaker audio system, wireless Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM integration, Mazda ConnectTM Infotainment system, two USB ports, remote keyless entry with push-button start, a 7-inch TFT LCD instrument panel display, among many other standard features.

Moving to the exterior of the CX-50, standard features include unique 17-inch Gray Metallic alloy wheels, LED headlights, rear roof spoiler, body-colored power side-view mirrors with LED turn signal indicators, and dual exhaust outlets. All CX-50 2.5 S packages come exclusively with a Skyactiv-G 2.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode and standard i-Activ AWD system with Mi-Drive with Sport and Off-Road mode with a 2,000-pound towing capacity.

As with any Mazda vehicle, safety is a priority for the CX-50, whether on the road or venturing out into nature. Standard active and passive safety features carryover to all CX-50 packages and include Advanced Smart City Brake Support with pedestrian detection, Blind Spot Monitoring, Driver Attention Alert, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

CX-50 2.5 S Select Package

Building upon the list of standard features, the CX-50 2.5 S Select provides added features including dual-zone automatic climate control and rear passenger vents, leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel, LED interior lighting, 40/60 split folding rear seat, 10.25-inch color center display with HD RadioTM and two additional USB inputs in rear console. The 2.5 S Select also comes standard with black metallic 17-inch alloy wheels and tinted privacy glass.

CX-50 2.5 S Preferred Package

The CX-50 2.5 S Preferred provides customers an additional level of convenience features by offering heated side-view mirrors and windshield wipers, front and rear center armrest with storage, power rear liftgate with programmable height adjustment, eight-way power adjustable driver's seat with power lumbar support and heated front seats.

CX-50 2.5 S Preferred Plus Package

The CX-50 2.5 S Preferred Plus upgrades the Preferred with Mazda's first-ever power-sliding panoramic moonroof with one-touch open and close feature that helps occupants feel more connected with nature, whether under a canopy of trees or feeling the fresh air flow seamlessly through the open cabin.

CX-50 2.5 S Premium Package

Opting for the 2.5 S Premium elevates the interior amenities by offering a Bose® 12-speaker premium audio system with Centerpoint® and AudioPilot®, SiriusXM satellite radio with three-month trial subscription2, roof-mounted shark fin antenna, auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink®, six-way power adjustable front passenger seat, leather seating surfaces in black or an all-new unique terracotta color inspired by nature, two-position driver seat memory, premium trim inserts with camel stitching on black interior, and orange stitching on the terracotta interior.

CX-50 2.5 S Premium Plus Package

Building upon the Premium, 2.5 S Premium Plus distinguishes itself visually by offering 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with machine-cut black metallic accent and automatic power folding side-view mirrors. Inside the CX-50 cabin, the Premium Plus provides the addition of ventilated front seats and full color Active Driving Display projected on the windshield.

CX-50 2.5 Turbo Package

Taking the step to the CX-50 2.5 Turbo offers an entire new level of performance and styling while keeping true to the CX-50's adventurous spirit. Standard on all 2.5 Turbo is Mazda's Skyactiv-G 2.5L turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to a responsive Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode. Like all CX-50s, the Turbo packages also come standard with the i-Activ AWD system with Mi-Drive with Sport and Off-road modes, however Towing mode is exclusive to the Turbo. Towing capacity increases to 3,500 pounds on all Turbo packages, up from 2,000 pounds on 2.5 S packages.

In addition to the boost in engine output, the CX-50 2.5 Turbo comes standard with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters to enhance the Mazda performance experience from the driver's seat. Exclusive exterior design elements include unique Turbo badging, larger exhaust pipes, LED taillights, and Adaptive LED front lighting system with LED auto-leveling headlights.

CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium Package

Similar to the 2.5 S Premium, climbing up to the 2.5 Turbo Premium adds additional interior convenience features including the Bose® 12-speaker premium audio system with Centerpoint® and AudioPilot®, SiriusXM satellite radio with three-month trial subscription2, active driving display, heated steering wheel, and ventilated front seats.

CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus Package

Topping off the CX-50 is the Turbo Premium Plus which includes all the standard features listed above and adds a frameless, auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink®, heated rear seats, wireless phone charger in center console, Mazda Navigation System and Active Driving Display with traffic sign recognition projected on the windshield.

CX-50 2.5 Turbo Meridian Edition

Launching later in the year, the Meridian Edition embodies the outdoor, adventurous nature of the CX-50 by offering exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tires, side rocker garnish and headlight garnish, distinctive hood graphics, and a host of outdoor-specific accessories to allow customers to take CX-50 confidently and conveniently where it belongs – in nature. Pricing and more details will be announced closer to on-sale date.

For more information on the Mazda CX-50, please visit MazdaUSA.com.

Starting MSRP1 FOR THE 2023 MAZDA CX-50 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Package Starting MSRP CX-50 2.5 S $26,800 CX-50 2.5 S Select $28,200 CX-50 2.5 S Preferred $29,500 CX-50 2.5 S Preferred Plus $31,940 CX-50 2.5 S Premium $34,400 CX-50 2.5 S Premium Plus $36,400 CX-50 2.5 Turbo $36,400 CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium $39,550 CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus $41,550

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Polymetal Gray Metallic $395 Wind Chill Pearl $395 Zircon Sand Metallic $395 Machine Gray Metallic $595 Soul Red Crystal Mica $595

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

1 MSRP does not include $1,225 for destination and handling ($1,270 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

2 Mazda Connected Services is provided during a three-year trial period; annual subscription fees appl thereafter. A compatible phone with cellular or Wi-Fi services is necessary to access Mazda Connected Services features. Verizon is the service provider of Mazda Connect Wi-Fi. Trail or paid subscription required.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations