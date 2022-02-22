Measured Insurance selects Relativity6 for its NAICS prediction technology <span class="legendSpanClass">Relativity6 will predict business' NAICS codes for Measured Insurance to assist Measured in creating smarter insurance products.</span>

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first data and analytics-driven cyber insurance company, Measured Analytics and Insurance, and Relativity6, Inc., a real-time search and classification API that provides practical 6-digit NAICS predictions and company existence checks, announced today that Measured Analytics and Insurance has selected Relativity6 platform to provide predictions related to industry classifications as part of their annual report.

Measured Insurance's CEO and Co-founder, Jack Vines, said the partnership with such an innovative technology company will aid Measured in its mission to create AI (Artificial Intelligence) drive insurance products "Relativity6's predictions complement what we are trying to accomplish in terms of our strategic goals, and we are excited about partnering up with them."

Alan Ringvald, President and CEO at Relativity 6 commented: "Measured is the perfect partner for us due to their understanding of the value that AI powered industry classification can bring to an organization at scale. We very excited to work hand-in-hand with such an innovative company as Measured."

As technographic company data continues to prove its value in industries across the global economy, Relativity6 and Measured are thrilled to partner to bring better and more innovative solutions to their customers.

ABOUT MEASURED ANALYTICS AND INSURANCE

Measured Insurance provides an analytics-based approach to cyber insurance, specifically quantifying specific exposure to ransomware attacks. Measured Insurance is bridging the gap between technology and insurance by using AI-powered analytics that tracks individual exposure in real-time to create smarter insurance products. Every policy is tailored to fit the individual client–clearly identifying pre-event exposure in seven fundamental areas and customizing post-event loss mitigation services with real experts, real people, and real help if ever needed. For more information, visit www.Measuredinsurance.com.

About Relativity6

Relativity6 is a software company out of MIT that helps organizations better classify businesses through AI and natural language processing. For more information, please visit www.relativity6.com.

