Medtronic reports third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) today announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended January 28, 2022.

"We're transforming Medtronic and committed to durable, higher growth." Chairman & CEO Geoff Martha

Key Highlights

Revenue of $7.8 billion was flat year-over-year as reported and grew 2% organic

GAAP diluted EPS of $1.10 grew 17%; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.37 grew 6%

Company issues Q4 revenue and EPS guidance

The company reported third quarter worldwide revenue of $7.763 billion, flat year-over-year as reported and an increase of 2% on an organic basis, which excludes the $137 million negative impact of foreign currency translation. Unless otherwise stated, all revenue growth rates in this press release are stated on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign currency translation. The company's third quarter revenue results reflect the unfavorable market impact of COVID-19 and health system labor shortages on medical device procedure volumes, primarily in the U.S.

As reported, third quarter GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.480 billion and $1.10, respectively, both increases of 17%. As detailed in the financial schedules included at the end of this release, third quarter non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS were $1.846 billion and $1.37, respectively, increases of 5% and 6%, respectively.

Third quarter U.S. revenue of $3.939 billion represented 51% of company revenue and was flat year-over-year. Non-U.S. developed market revenue of $2.438 billion represented 31% of company revenue and decreased 3% as reported and increased 1% organic. Emerging Markets revenue of $1.385 billion represented 18% of company revenue and increased 5% as reported and 7% organic.

"We continue to transform Medtronic, advancing our pipeline, launching new products, and winning share. The impact of the COVID-19 resurgence on healthcare procedure volumes, particularly in the United States, peaked in the final weeks of our quarter in January, causing our revenue to fall short of our expectations," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "We expect healthcare procedures to reaccelerate post-Omicron, and our commitment to durable and higher growth remains steadfast."

Cardiovascular Portfolio

The Cardiovascular Portfolio includes the Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure (CRHF), Structural Heart & Aortic (SHA), and Coronary & Peripheral Vascular (CPV) divisions. Cardiovascular revenue of $2.745 billion increased 1% as reported and 3% organic, driven by mid-single digit organic growth in CRHF and SHA and low-single digit organic growth in CPV.

Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure revenue of $1.402 billion increased 2% as reported and 4% organic. Adjusting for the discontinuation of HVAD™ System sales, CRHF revenue increased 7% organic. Cardiac Rhythm Management revenue increased in the high-single digits, with low-single digit growth in Defibrillation Solutions and high-single digit growth in Cardiac Pacing Therapies, including high-twenties growth in Leadless Pacemakers on the continued global adoption of Micra™ transcatheter pacing systems. Cardiovascular Diagnostics revenue grew in the low-single digits, as market procedure volumes were affected by COVID-19 resurgence. Cardiac Ablation Solutions revenue increased in the high-single digits on the continued adoption of Arctic Front Advance™ cryoballoon catheters and consoles.

Structural Heart & Aortic revenue of $740 million increased 1% as reported and 4% organic. Structural Heart grew in the mid-teens, including mid-teens growth in transcatheter aortic valves (TAVR). Aortic declined in the mid-twenties, as a result of supply challenges and the impact of the COVID-19 resurgence on procedure volumes. Cardiac Surgery increased in the low-double digits, driven by strength in extracorporeal life support products.

Coronary & Peripheral Vascular revenue of $603 million was flat year-over-year as reported and increased 1% organic. Coronary & Renal Denervation (CRDN) decreased in the mid-single digits, given the impact of COVID-19 on percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures. Peripheral Vascular Health increased in the low-double digits, including low-twenties endoVenous growth on strong sales of the VenaSeal™ closure system and the Abre™ deep venous stent.

Medical Surgical Portfolio

The Medical Surgical Portfolio includes the Surgical Innovations (SI) and the Respiratory, Gastrointestinal & Renal (RGR) divisions. Medical Surgical revenue of $2.290 billion decreased 1% as reported and increased 1% organic, with high-single digit organic growth in SI offset by low double-digit organic declines in RGR. Excluding the impact of ventilator sales given the increased COVID-19 related demand in the prior year, Medical Surgical revenue increased 6% organic.

Surgical Innovations revenue of $1.519 billion increased 7% as reported and 9% organic. The division had high-single digit growth in Advanced Surgical Instruments, driven by the continued adoption of the company's LigaSure™ and Sonicision™ vessel sealing and dissection technologies, and Tri-Staple™ reinforced reloads. Hernia & Wound Management increased in the low-twenties, with strength in sutures.

Respiratory, Gastrointestinal & Renal revenue of $771 million decreased 13% as reported and 12% organic. Excluding the impact of ventilator sales, RGR revenue was flat year-over-year organic. Respiratory Interventions decreased in the mid-thirties, with sales of ventilators declining in the high-fifties as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels. Patient Monitoring was flat year-over-year, with mid-single digit growth in both Nellcor™ pulse oximetry products and Perioperative Complications products offset by mid-twenties declines in Respiratory Compromise solutions. Gastrointestinal revenue increased in the mid-single digits, driven by strong sales of ManoScan™ manometry systems and Emprint™ ablation systems. Renal Care Solutions increased in the mid-single digits with strength in acute therapies and renal access products.

Neuroscience Portfolio

The Neuroscience Portfolio includes the Cranial & Spinal Technologies (CST), Specialty Therapies, and Neuromodulation divisions. Neuroscience revenue of $2.144 billion increased 1% as reported and 2% organic, with low-single digit growth in CST and Specialty Therapies, partially offset by low-single digit declines in Neuromodulation, all on an organic basis.

Cranial & Spinal Technologies revenue of $1.102 billion increased 2% as reported and 3% organic. Spine & Biologics increased in the high-single digits, driven by mid-teens growth in Biologics and mid-single digit Core Spine growth in the U.S. and non-U.S. developed markets. Neurosurgery was flat year-over-year, as declines due to a difficult comparison from strong capital equipment sales in the third quarter of the prior year offset growth in powered surgical instruments, advanced energy products, and CSF management.

Specialty Therapies revenue of $633 million increased 2% as reported and 3% organic. Neurovascular increased in the low double-digits, with high-teens growth in hemorrhagic stroke products. Pelvic Health decreased in the mid-single digits, as procedure volumes were affected by the COVID-19 resurgence. ENT declined in the low single-digits as a result of supply chain disruptions.

Neuromodulation revenue of $409 million decreased 4% as reported and 3% organic. Brain Modulation increased in the mid-teens, driven by the continued adoption of the Percept™ PC deep brain stimulation (DBS) system and SenSight™ directional DBS lead system. Pain Therapies declined in the low-double digits, with high-teens declines in Targeted Drug Delivery and mid-single digit declines in Pain Stim given ongoing market pressure on procedures due to COVID-19. At the same time, the company continued to win share in Pain Stim on strong adoption of its Vanta™ and Intellis™ with DTM™ SCS neurostimulators. Interventional declined in the low-single digits given the impact of COVID-19 on procedure volumes.

Diabetes

Diabetes revenue of $584 million decreased 7% as reported and 5% organic, with high-teens declines in the U.S. partially offset by mid-single digit growth in international markets. International growth was driven by low-double digit growth in sales of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products, mid-single digit growth in consumable sales, and flat results year-over-year in sales of durable insulin pumps.

Guidance

The company today issued its fiscal year 2022 fourth quarter revenue growth and EPS guidance.

The company expects fourth quarter organic revenue growth of approximately 5.5%, in line with current fourth quarter organic revenue growth Street consensus. If recent foreign currency exchange rates hold, fourth quarter revenue would be negatively affected by approximately $185 million.

The company expects fourth quarter non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.56 to $1.58, which includes a neutral to slightly positive impact from foreign currency based on recent rates.

"Despite the challenges created by the pandemic, our teams executed and delivered adjusted EPS in-line with our guidance and a penny ahead of consensus," said Karen Parkhill, Medtronic chief financial officer. "We are starting to see procedure volumes improve, and our outlook assumes continued recovery through March and April. By the time we exit the fourth quarter, we expect procedure volumes in most of our markets to be back to pre-COVID levels."

MEDTRONIC PLC WORLD WIDE REVENUE(1) (Unaudited)

THIRD QUARTER



THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE(2)

REPORTED





CONSTANT CURRENCY



REPORTED





CONSTANT CURRENCY (in millions) FY22

FY21

Growth

Currency Impact(4)

FY22

Growth



FY22

FY21

Growth

Currency Impact(4)

FY22

Growth Cardiovascular(3) $ 2,745

$ 2,707

1.4 %

$ (54)

$ 2,799

3.4 %



$ 8,462

$ 7,865

7.6 %

$ 52

$ 8,410

6.9 % Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 1,402

1,371

2.3

(27)

1,429

4.2



4,356

4,045

7.7

24

4,332

7.1 Structural Heart & Aortic 740

730

1.4

(17)

757

3.7



2,277

2,090

8.9

13

2,264

8.3 Coronary & Peripheral Vascular 603

605

(0.3)

(10)

613

1.3



1,829

1,730

5.7

15

1,814

4.9 Medical Surgical 2,290

2,313

(1.0)

(51)

2,341

1.2



6,910

6,399

8.0

34

6,876

7.5 Surgical Innovations 1,519

1,423

6.7

(35)

1,554

9.2



4,570

3,896

17.3

24

4,546

16.7 Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal 771

890

(13.4)

(16)

787

(11.6)



2,341

2,502

(6.4)

10

2,331

(6.8) Neuroscience 2,144

2,126

0.8

(21)

2,165

1.8



6,484

5,900

9.9

37

6,447

9.3 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 1,102

1,081

1.9

(12)

1,114

3.1



3,292

3,096

6.3

10

3,282

6.0 Specialty Therapies 633

618

2.4

(4)

637

3.1



1,908

1,653

15.4

21

1,887

14.2 Neuromodulation 409

426

(4.0)

(5)

414

(2.8)



1,285

1,152

11.5

5

1,280

11.1 Diabetes 584

630

(7.3)

(12)

596

(5.4)



1,741

1,766

(1.4)

17

1,724

(2.4) TOTAL $ 7,763

$ 7,775

(0.2) %

$ (137)

$ 7,900

1.6 %



$ 23,597

$ 21,929

7.6 %

$ 140

$ 23,457

7.0 %



(1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Fiscal year 2021 was a 53-week fiscal year, with the extra week occurring in the first fiscal month of the first quarter and included in reported prior year third quarter year-to-date results. While it is difficult to calculate the impact of the extra week, the Company estimates the extra week benefited the prior year third quarter year-to-date revenue by approximately $360 to $390 million. (3) In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, the Company realigned its divisions within Cardiovascular. As a result, fiscal year 2021 results have been recast to adjust for this realignment. (4) The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates.

MEDTRONIC PLC U.S.(1)(2) REVENUE (Unaudited)

THIRD QUARTER



THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE

REPORTED



REPORTED (in millions) FY22

FY21

Growth



FY22

FY21

Growth Cardiovascular(3) $ 1,297

$ 1,272

2.0 %



$ 4,090

$ 3,854

6.1 % Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 708

701

1.0



2,238

2,132

5.0 Structural Heart & Aortic 312

304

2.6



986

906

8.8 Coronary & Peripheral Vascular 278

267

4.1



866

816

6.1 Medical Surgical 990

959

3.2



2,950

2,677

10.2 Surgical Innovations 609

538

13.2



1,779

1,498

18.8 Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal 381

421

(9.5)



1,171

1,179

(0.7) Neuroscience 1,397

1,401

(0.3)



4,237

3,934

7.7 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 784

756

3.7



2,328

2,218

5.0 Specialty Therapies 343

353

(2.8)



1,057

940

12.4 Neuromodulation 270

293

(7.8)



852

776

9.8 Diabetes 255

307

(16.9)



760

879

(13.5) TOTAL $ 3,939

$ 3,939

— %



$ 12,038

$ 11,344

6.1 %



(1) U.S. includes the United States and U.S. territories. (2) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (3) In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, the Company realigned its divisions within Cardiovascular. As a result, fiscal year 2021 results have been recast to adjust for this realignment.

MEDTRONIC PLC WORLD WIDE REVENUE: GEOGRAPHIC (1)(2) (Unaudited)

THIRD QUARTER



THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE(3)

REPORTED





CONSTANT CURRENCY



REPORTED





CONSTANT CURRENCY (in millions) FY22

FY21

Growth

Currency Impact(4)

FY22

Growth



FY22

FY21

Growth

Currency Impact(4)

FY22

Growth U.S. $ 1,297

$ 1,272

2.0 %

$ —

$ 1,297

2.0 %



$ 4,090

$ 3,854

6.1 %

$ —

$ 4,090

6.1 % Non-U.S. Developed 935

941

(0.6)

(45)

980

4.1



2,886

2,739

5.4

25

2,861

4.5 Emerging Markets 513

493

4.1

(9)

522

5.9



1,486

1,271

16.9

27

1,459

14.8 Cardiovascular 2,745

2,707

1.4

(54)

2,799

3.4



8,462

7,865

7.6

52

8,410

6.9 U.S. 990

959

3.2

—

990

3.2



2,950

2,677

10.2

—

2,950

10.2 Non-U.S. Developed 812

868

(6.5)

(38)

850

(2.1)



2,521

2,425

4.0

16

2,505

3.3 Emerging Markets 488

486

0.4

(12)

500

2.9



1,439

1,297

10.9

18

1,421

9.6 Medical Surgical 2,290

2,313

(1.0)

(51)

2,341

1.2



6,910

6,399

8.0

34

6,876

7.5 U.S. 1,397

1,401

(0.3)

—

1,397

(0.3)



4,237

3,934

7.7

—

4,237

7.7 Non-U.S. Developed 431

444

(2.9)

(22)

453

2.0



1,330

1,246

6.7

7

1,323

6.2 Emerging Markets 316

280

12.9

1

315

12.5



918

720

27.5

30

888

23.3 Neuroscience 2,144

2,126

0.8

(21)

2,165

1.8



6,484

5,900

9.9

37

6,447

9.3 U.S. 255

307

(16.9)

—

255

(16.9)



760

879

(13.5)

—

760

(13.5) Non-U.S. Developed 261

268

(2.6)

(10)

271

1.1



780

733

6.4

15

765

4.4 Emerging Markets 68

55

23.6

(1)

69

25.5



201

154

30.5

3

198

28.6 Diabetes 584

630

(7.3)

(12)

596

(5.4)



1,741

1,766

(1.4)

17

1,724

(2.4) U.S. 3,939

3,939

—

—

3,939

—



12,038

11,344

6.1

—

12,038

6.1 Non-U.S. Developed 2,438

2,522

(3.3)

(115)

2,553

1.2



7,517

7,143

5.2

62

7,455

4.4 Emerging Markets 1,385

1,314

5.4

(22)

1,407

7.1



4,043

3,443

17.4

78

3,965

15.2 TOTAL $ 7,763

$ 7,775

(0.2) %

$ (137)

$ 7,900

1.6 %



$ 23,597

$ 21,929

7.6 %

$ 140

$ 23,457

7.0 %



(1) U.S. includes the United States and U.S. territories. Non-U.S. developed markets include Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Canada, and the countries of Western Europe. Emerging Markets include the countries of the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and the countries of Asia that are not included in the non-U.S. developed markets, as previously defined. (2) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (3) Fiscal year 2021 was a 53-week fiscal year, with the extra week occurring in the first fiscal month of the first quarter and included in reported prior year third quarter year-to-date results. While it is difficult to calculate the impact of the extra week, the Company estimates the extra week benefited the prior year third quarter year-to-date revenue by approximately $360 to $390 million. (4) The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended (in millions, except per share data) January 28, 2022

January 29, 2021

January 28, 2022

January 29, 2021 Net sales $ 7,763

$ 7,775

$ 23,597

$ 21,929 Costs and expenses:













Cost of products sold 2,459

2,621

7,554

7,830 Research and development expense 668

601

2,094

1,861 Selling, general, and administrative expense 2,561

2,537

7,723

7,553 Amortization of intangible assets 432

453

1,298

1,337 Restructuring charges, net 12

83

32

235 Certain litigation charges, net 35

122

95

118 Other operating (income) expense, net (63)

82

719

116 Operating profit 1,659

1,277

4,081

2,879 Other non-operating income, net (67)

(86)

(244)

(233) Interest expense 137

143

410

783 Income before income taxes 1,589

1,220

3,915

2,329 Income tax provision (benefit) 106

(59)

346

65 Net income 1,483

1,279

3,570

2,264 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4)

(9)

(16)

(18) Net income attributable to Medtronic $ 1,480

$ 1,270

$ 3,554

$ 2,246 Basic earnings per share $ 1.10

$ 0.94

$ 2.64

$ 1.67 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.10

$ 0.94

$ 2.63

$ 1.66 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,343.7

1,346.4

1,344.4

1,344.2 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,350.3

1,356.0

1,353.9

1,352.7



The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)

Three months ended January 28, 2022 (in millions, except per share data) Net Sales

Cost of Products Sold

Gross Margin Percent

Operating Profit

Operating Profit Percent

Income Before Income Taxes

Net Income Attributable to Medtronic

Diluted EPS

Effective Tax Rate GAAP $ 7,763

$ 2,459

68.3 %

$ 1,659

21.4 %

$ 1,589

$ 1,480

$ 1.10

6.7 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Restructuring and associated costs (2) —

(27)

0.3

78

1.0

78

63

0.05

19.2 Acquisition-related items (3) —

(4)

0.1

(50)

(0.6)

(50)

(51)

(0.04)

(4.0) Certain litigation charges —

—

—

35

0.5

35

27

0.02

25.7 (Gain)/loss on minority investments (4) —

—

—

—

—

2

3

—

(50.0) Medical device regulations (5) —

(13)

0.2

25

0.3

25

20

0.01

20.0 Amortization of intangible assets —

—

—

432

5.6

432

365

0.27

15.5 Certain tax adjustments, net (6) —

—

—

—

—

—

(59)

(0.04)

— Non-GAAP $ 7,763

$ 2,415

68.9 %

$ 2,181

28.1 %

$ 2,112

$ 1,846

$ 1.37

12.4 % Currency impact 137

86

(0.6)

(43)

(1.0)









(0.03)



Currency Adjusted $ 7,900

$ 2,501

68.3 %

$ 2,138

27.1 %









$ 1.34









































Three months ended January 29, 2021 (in millions, except per share data) Net Sales

Cost of Products Sold

Gross Margin Percent

Operating Profit

Operating Profit Percent

Income Before Income Taxes

Net Income Attributable to Medtronic

Diluted EPS

Effective Tax Rate GAAP $ 7,775

$ 2,621

66.3 %

$ 1,277

16.4 %

$ 1,220

$ 1,270

$ 0.94

(4.8) % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Restructuring and associated costs (2) —

(36)

0.5

160

2.1

160

117

0.09

26.9 Acquisition-related items (3) —

(5)

0.1

35

0.5

35

32

0.02

8.6 Certain litigation charges —

—

—

122

1.6

122

101

0.07

17.2 (Gain)/loss on minority investments (4) —

—

—

—

—

(18)

(15)

(0.01)

16.7 Medical device regulations (5) —

(11)

0.1

21

0.3

21

17

0.01

19.0 Amortization of intangible assets —

—

—

453

5.8

453

380

0.28

16.1 Certain tax adjustments, net (6) —

—

—

—

—

—

(150)

(0.11)

— Non-GAAP $ 7,775

$ 2,569

67.0 %

$ 2,068

26.6 %

$ 1,993

$ 1,753

$ 1.29

11.7 %



See description of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the earnings press release. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Associated costs include costs incurred as a direct result of the restructuring program, such as salaries for employees supporting the program and consulting expenses. (3) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and specifically for the three months ended January 28, 2022, certain license payments for unapproved technology. (4) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. (5) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union (E.U.) medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. (6) For the three months ended January 28, 2022, the tax benefit primarily relates to the deferred tax impact associated with a step up in tax basis for Swiss Cantonal purposes. For the three months ended January 29, 2021, the tax benefit primarily relates to the finalization of an audit at the IRS Appellate level for fiscal years 2012 through 2014 and the capitalization of certain research and development costs for U.S. income tax purposes. For each period, the tax benefits were partially offset by the amortization on previously established deferred tax assets from intercompany intellectual property transactions.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)

Nine months ended January 28, 2022 (in millions, except per share data) Net Sales

Cost of Products Sold

Gross Margin Percent

Operating Profit

Operating Profit Percent

Income Before Income Taxes

Net Income attributable to Medtronic

Diluted EPS

Effective Tax Rate GAAP $ 23,597

$ 7,554

68.0 %

$ 4,081

17.3 %

$ 3,915

$ 3,554

$ 2.63

8.8 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Restructuring and associated costs (2) —

(91)

0.4

237

1.0

237

191

0.14

19.4 Acquisition-related items (3) —

(14)

0.1

46

0.2

46

21

0.02

56.5 Certain litigation charges —

—

—

95

0.4

95

78

0.06

17.9 (Gain)/loss on minority investments (4) —

—

—

—

—

(23)

(19)

(0.01)

4.3 Medical device regulations (5) —

(39)

0.2

70

0.3

70

56

0.04

20.0 Amortization of intangible assets —

—

—

1,298

5.5

1,298

1,093

0.81

15.8 MCS impairments / costs (6) —

(58)

0.2

726

3.1

726

564

0.42

22.3 Certain tax adjustments, net (7) —

—

—

—

—

—

10

0.01

— Non-GAAP $ 23,597

$ 7,353

68.8 %

$ 6,554

27.8 %

$ 6,365

$ 5,547

$ 4.10

12.7 % Currency impact (140)

60

(0.4)

(148)

(0.5)









(0.09)



Currency Adjusted $ 23,457

$ 7,413

68.4 %

$ 6,406

27.3 %









$ 4.01









































Nine months ended January 29, 2021 (in millions, except per share data) Net Sales

Cost of Products Sold

Gross Margin Percent

Operating Profit

Operating Profit Percent

Income Before Income Taxes

Net Income attributable to Medtronic

Diluted EPS

Effective Tax Rate GAAP $ 21,929

$ 7,830

64.3 %

$ 2,879

13.1 %

$ 2,329

$ 2,246

$ 1.66

2.8 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Restructuring and associated costs (2) —

(95)

0.4

466

2.1

466

358

0.26

23.2 Acquisition-related items (3) —

(10)

—

(13)

(0.1)

(13)

5

—

138.5 Certain litigation charges —

—

—

118

0.5

118

95

0.07

19.5 (Gain)/loss on minority investments (4) —

—

—

—

—

(28)

(23)

(0.02)

17.9 Medical device regulations (5) —

(32)

0.1

58

0.3

58

48

0.04

17.2 Amortization of intangible assets —

—

—

1,337

6.1

1,337

1,123

0.83

16.0 Debt tender premium and other charges (8) —

—

—

—

—

308

248

0.18

19.5 Certain tax adjustments, net (7) —

—

—

—

—

—

(130)

(0.10)

— Non-GAAP $ 21,929

$ 7,694

64.9 %

$ 4,845

22.1 %

$ 4,576

$ 3,969

$ 2.93

13.0 %



See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release. (1)The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Associated costs include costs incurred as a direct result of the restructuring program, such as salaries for employees supporting the program and consulting expenses. (3) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisitions of, or certain license payments for, unapproved technology, and specifically for the nine months ended January 29, 2021, changes in amounts accrued for certain contingent liabilities for recent acquisitions. (4) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. (5) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new E.U. medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. (6) The charges relate to the Company's June 2021 decision to stop the distribution and sale of the Medtronic HVAD System within the Mechanical Circulatory Support Operating Unit (MCS). The charges included $515 million of non-cash impairments, primarily related to $409 million of intangible asset impairments, as well as $211 million for commitments and obligations in connection with the decision, including customer support obligations, restructuring, and other associated costs. Medtronic is committed to serving the needs of the approximately 4,000 patients currently implanted with the HVAD System. (7) For the nine months ended January 28, 2022, the tax charge primarily relates to the amortization on previously established deferred tax assets from intercompany intellectual property transactions and a charge related to a change in the Company's permanent reinvestment assertion on certain historical earnings, which are partially offset by the deferred tax impact associated with a step up in tax basis for Swiss Cantonal purposes. For the nine months ended January 29, 2021, the tax benefit primarily relates to the finalization of an audit at the IRS Appellate level for fiscal years 2012 through 2014 and the capitalization of certain research and development costs for U.S. income tax purposes which are partially offset by the impact of an intercompany sale of assets and the amortization on previously established deferred tax assets from intercompany intellectual property transactions. (8) The charges relate to the early redemption of approximately $6.0 billion of debt.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)

Three months ended January 28, 2022 (in millions) Net Sales

SG&A Expense

SG&A Expense as a % of Net Sales

R&D Expense

R&D Expense as a % of Net Sales

Other Operating Expense, net

Other Operating Expense, net as a % of Net Sales

Other Non-Operating (Income) Expense, net GAAP $ 7,763

$ 2,561

33.0 %

$ 668

8.6 %

$ (63)

(0.8) %

$ (67) Non-GAAP Adjustments:





























Restructuring and associated costs (2) —

(39)

(0.5)

—

—

—

—

— Acquisition-related items (3) —

—

—

(11)

(0.1)

64

0.8

— Medical device regulations (4) —

—

—

(12)

(0.2)

—

—

— Gain/(loss) on minority investments (5) —

—

—

—

—

—

—

(2) Non-GAAP $ 7,763

$ 2,521

32.5 %

$ 646

8.3 %

$ —

— %

$ (69) Currency impact 137

34

(0.2)

—

(0.1)

62

0.8

(1) Currency Adjusted $ 7,900

$ 2,555

32.3 %

$ 646

8.2 %

$ 62

0.8 %

$ (70)



Nine months ended January 28, 2022 (in millions) Net Sales

SG&A Expense

SG&A Expense as a % of Net Sales

R&D Expense

R&D Expense as a % of Net Sales

Other Operating Expense (Income), net

Other Operating Expense, net as a % of Net Sales

Other Non-Operating (Income) Expense, net GAAP $ 23,597

$ 7,723

32.7 %

$ 2,094

8.9 %

$ 719

3.0 %

$ (244) Non-GAAP Adjustments:





























Restructuring and associated costs (2) —

(114)

(0.5)

—

—

—

—

— Acquisition-related items (3) —

—

—

(101)

(0.4)

67

0.3

— Medical device regulations (4) —

(1)

—

(30)

(0.1)

—

—

— MCS impairment / costs (6) —

—

—

—

—

(668)

(2.8)

— Gain/(loss) on minority investments (5) —

—

—

—

—

—

—

23 Non-GAAP $ 23,597

$ 7,609

32.2 %

$ 1,964

8.3 %

$ 118

0.5 %

$ (221) Currency impact (140)

(46)

—

(9)

—

4

—

— Currency Adjusted $ 23,457

$ 7,563

32.2 %

$ 1,955

8.3 %

$ 122

0.5 %

$ (221)



See description of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the earnings press release. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Associated costs include costs incurred as a direct result of the restructuring program, such as salaries for employees supporting the program and consulting expenses. (3) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and acquisitions of, or certain license payments, for unapproved technology. (4) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new E.U. medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. (5) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. (6) The charges relate to the Company's June 2021 decision to stop the distribution and sale of the Medtronic HVAD System within the Mechanical Circulatory Support Operating Unit (MCS). The charges included $515 million of non-cash impairments, primarily related to $409 million of intangible asset impairments, as well as $211 million for commitments and obligations in connection with the decision, including customer support obligations, restructuring, and other associated costs. Medtronic is committed to serving the needs of the approximately 4,000 patients currently implanted with the HVAD System.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

Fiscal year (in millions) January 28, 2022

January 29, 2021

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,289

$ 4,495

$ 6,240 Additions to property, plant, and equipment (979)

(978)

(1,355) Free Cash Flow (2) $ 4,310

$ 3,517

$ 4,885



See description of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the earnings press release. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Free cash flow represents operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in millions)

January 28, 2022

April 30, 2021 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,479

$ 3,593 Investments

7,742

7,224 Accounts receivable, less allowances and credit losses of $253 and $241, respectively

5,446

5,462 Inventories, net

4,514

4,313 Other current assets

2,122

1,955 Total current assets

23,303

22,548 Property, plant, and equipment

13,074

12,700 Accumulated depreciation

(7,823)

(7,479) Property, plant, and equipment, net

5,251

5,221 Goodwill

41,346

41,961 Other intangible assets, net

16,078

17,740 Tax assets

3,309

3,169 Other assets

2,517

2,443 Total assets

$ 91,804

$ 93,083 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Current debt obligations

$ 865

$ 11 Accounts payable

1,985

2,106 Accrued compensation

2,152

2,482 Accrued income taxes

383

435 Other accrued expenses

3,542

3,475 Total current liabilities

8,927

8,509 Long-term debt

24,290

26,378 Accrued compensation and retirement benefits

1,369

1,557 Accrued income taxes

2,115

2,251 Deferred tax liabilities

968

1,028 Other liabilities

1,423

1,756 Total liabilities

39,091

41,481 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Ordinary shares— par value $0.0001, 2.6 billion shares authorized, 1,342,565,589 and 1,345,400,671 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

—

— Additional paid-in capital

25,814

26,319 Retained earnings

29,607

28,594 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,879)

(3,485) Total shareholders' equity

52,542

51,428 Noncontrolling interests

171

174 Total equity

52,713

51,602 Total liabilities and equity

$ 91,804

$ 93,083



The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Nine months ended (in millions)

January 28, 2022

January 29, 2021 Operating Activities:







Net income

$ 3,570

$ 2,264 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

2,019

2,018 Provision for doubtful accounts

49

103 Deferred income taxes

(234)

(208) Stock-based compensation

287

275 Loss on debt extinguishment

—

308 MCS asset impairment and inventory write-down

515

— Other, net

92

161 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:







Accounts receivable, net

(212)

(450) Inventories

(359)

(75) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

6

529 Other operating assets and liabilities

(444)

(430) Net cash provided by operating activities

5,289

4,495 Investing Activities:







Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(91)

(976) Additions to property, plant, and equipment

(979)

(978) Purchases of investments

(7,919)

(9,448) Sales and maturities of investments

7,130

6,753 Other investing activities, net

(71)

(136) Net cash used in investing activities

(1,930)

(4,785) Financing Activities:







Change in current debt obligations, net

—

(311) Proceeds from short-term borrowings (maturities greater than 90 days)

—

2,789 Issuance of long-term debt

—

7,172 Payments on long-term debt

(1)

(6,451) Dividends to shareholders

(2,540)

(2,339) Issuance of ordinary shares

344

314 Repurchase of ordinary shares

(1,138)

(77) Other financing activities

(52)

(104) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(3,387)

993 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(87)

234 Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(114)

937 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

3,593

4,140 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 3,479

$ 5,077









Supplemental Cash Flow Information







Cash paid for:







Income taxes

$ 842

$ 813 Interest

295

334



The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of medical products, government regulation and general economic conditions and other risks and uncertainties described in the company's periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K of the company, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words or expressions, such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "looking ahead," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "project," "should," "going to," "will," and similar words or expressions, the negative or plural of such words or expressions and other comparable terminology. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Medtronic does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements or any of the information contained in this press release, including to reflect future events or circumstances.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and organic revenue, which are considered "non-GAAP" financial measures under applicable SEC rules and regulations. References to quarterly figures increasing, decreasing or remaining flat are in comparison to the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Medtronic management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the company's underlying operational performance and trends and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the med tech industry. Non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS exclude the effect of certain charges or gains that contribute to or reduce earnings but that result from transactions or events that management believes may or may not recur with similar materiality or impact to operations in future periods (Non-GAAP Adjustments). Medtronic generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the company and as a basis for strategic planning. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to and not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), and investors are cautioned that Medtronic may calculate non-GAAP financial measures in a way that is different from other companies. Management strongly encourages investors to review the company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial schedules accompanying this press release.

Medtronic calculates forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. For instance, forward-looking organic revenue growth guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, as well as significant acquisitions or divestitures. Forward-looking diluted non-GAAP EPS guidance also excludes other potential charges or gains that would be recorded as Non-GAAP Adjustments to earnings during the fiscal year. Medtronic does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP EPS guidance to projected GAAP EPS guidance because the combined impact and timing of recognition of these potential charges or gains is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of financial performance.

