NEW INITIATIVE HARNESSES ISRAELI ARTS AND CULTURE TO INSPIRE AND CONNECT COMMUNITIES THROUGHOUT THE UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of BAMAH, a non-governmental 501(c)(3) nonprofit that strengthens connections between communities in North America and Israel by bringing the vibrancy of Israeli culture to U.S. campuses and cities. BAMAH will kick off its inaugural year with leading Israeli culinary artists, an award-winning filmmaker, and an acclaimed choreographer who will be in residence in the United States to lead public events, masterclasses, and arts-driven cultural exchange.

BAMAH builds transformative, mutually-beneficial relationships that foster knowledge, tolerance, and mutual understanding.

Operating nationally out of Washington, DC, BAMAH works with Israelis of all disciplines and all religions, ethnicities, races, genders, abilities, political persuasions, and national identities. The organization raises its annual budget from private funders, without government support.

"BAMAH builds transformative, mutually-beneficial relationships that combat stereotypes, assumptions, and misunderstanding," explains Executive Director, Flo Low. "While many organizations advance cultural dialogue and exchange, rarely is art the primary conduit. By educating communities about Israeli culture while exposing Israelis to ideas and movements that can inspire both societies for the better, BAMAH fosters knowledge, tolerance, and mutual understanding."

BAMAH's signature initiative was founded over a decade ago by Marge Goldwater and subsequently integrated into the Israel Institute. Then called the Schusterman Visiting Artist Program, it has brought over 125 Israeli artists to North America. Reflecting Lynn Schusterman's passionate belief in the arts as a way of connecting people, it also represented Lynn's and Marge's personal pride in the dynamism of Israel's arts scene. Now, the Israel Institute is BAMAH's lead funder.

"We believe the arts need their own platform, built to the strengths and uniqueness of art, that continues bringing artists to campuses but also operates beyond the confines of what a campus residency allows. BAMAH, under the leadership of executive director Flo Low, is that organization," says Dr. Ariel Roth, Executive Director of the Israel Institute. "The Institute is proud to be BAMAH's lead investor and looks forward to partnering with Flo to continue the mission of promoting dialogue between communities through amazing art and artists."

In its inaugural year, BAMAH will bring food and performance artists Studio Mela (Carmel Bar and Michal Evyatar) to Boston in collaboration with Jewish Arts Collaborative (JArts); Ethiopian Israeli filmmaker Aalam-Warqe Davidian to Atlanta, and more to be announced later this year.

BAMAH's founding board includes Shai Korman, Taylor Barfield, and Melissa Young.

