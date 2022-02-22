Nicole Gode Named VP of Customer Experience and Operations at Field Nation

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicole Gode has been named Vice President of Customer Experience and Operations at Field Nation, the leading on-site talent platform. Gode's addition represents a continuation and extension of the company's investment in providing an unparalleled customer experience for technicians and service leaders alike. With over 15 years focusing on the customer journey, Gode brings to the role a passion for providing a truly differentiated customer experience.

"I'm very excited to join the Field Nation family," said Gode. "The business model is breaking barriers in a time where on-demand labor is needed to unleash opportunities, and the culture is second to none. I had high expectations coming in, and those expectations have been exceeded in every way."

Gode has developed her knowledge of product ecosystems and customer experience strategy over the course of her years in the SaaS space, most recently with Siteimprove, where she held several senior roles including VP of Customer Experience.

"What Nicole can accomplish for our customer is really exciting," said Mynul Khan, Founder & CEO. "For Field Nation, customer success means taking a transformative approach to what field service delivery can look like, which means we need to provide comprehensive support during the onboarding, implementation, scaling, and maintenance process. Nicole's deep knowledge and experience will be invaluable in building out that customer journey."

"My passion comes from helping people achieve their definition of success," Gode said of her approach. "Not only customers, but employees who are invested in professional and personal development as well. Providing an experience companies and technicians who partner with us will be proud of."

About Field Nation

Field Nation brings companies and service professionals together to do great work. In one, easy-to-use, integrated platform, companies can solve a critical challenge all service leaders worry about: accessing skilled labor. Unlike staffing companies, Field Nation is built for short-term, high-volume, on-site work. Businesses can grow their service offerings by building and deploying a flexible field services workforce in geographies across the U.S. and Canada, and technicians can find work that fits their schedule and skill set. Our mission is to match every technician with the right job and connect every service delivery team to professionals who care about the work as much as they do. For on-demand field service workers you can trust, think Field Nation. Learn more at fieldnation.com

