Pangaea Announces Appointment of New COO Mads Boye Petersen

NEWPORT, R.I., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. ("Pangaea" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PANL), a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, announced today that Mads Boye Petersen has been appointed its Chief Operating Officer, effective on April 1, 2022. Petersen replaces Mark Filanowski, who was promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Pangaea in December 2021. As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Petersen will have broad responsibilities, including group strategy and execution, as well as capital market and ESG initiatives. He will, until further notice, continue to carry out his duties as Managing Director for the group's Danish and Singapore subsidiaries.

Mark Filanowski commented, "Mads represents the next generation of Pangaea's executive management team, having absorbed our unique way of operating in a volatile shipping market and having helped develop and implement our Company strategies and business plans that include niche trades, cargo-focused contract business, and port and terminal operations. Mads has earned great respect from his colleagues here at Pangaea, has developed good relationships with our important customers and shareholders, and has the full support of our Board of Directors. Mads and his wife, Monsurat, will receive a warm welcome from the Newport community."

"I look forward to the opportunities that this executive role presents. We have great talent, an excellent fleet, and customers who look to us to help solve their supply chain challenges," said Mr. Peterson. "These are basic building blocks that will take us far and wide in our push to becoming a more complete provider of bulk transport services."

Mr. Petersen has worked for Pangaea since 2009 when Nordic Bulk Carriers in Copenhagen was formed together with Pangaea. He has since held various roles at Nordic Bulk Carriers, including operations and general management. He has been responsible for expanding Pangaea's ice class shipping business, developing cargo contracts, and assembling and operating the largest fleet of high ice class dry bulk vessels in the world, making Pangaea the market leader in this bulk shipping segment. Mr. Petersen holds an Executive M.B.A. degree from Copenhagen Business School and has worked in various roles in the dry bulk sector since 2003.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers with a comprehensive set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, and voyage planning. Learn more at www.pangaeals.com.

