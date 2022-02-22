Teneral Cellars Releases Disrupt Now Collection

FAIR PLAY, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teneral Cellars , a purpose-driven, women-owned winery based in northern California, releases three new bottles for Women's History Month: The Disrupt Now Collection. Ten percent of profits from the sales of this collection will go toward scholarships that help disrupt gender inequality in the wine industry. The company believes that taking disruptive action now is the only way to create a world where women receive the resources and opportunities needed to reach an equal outcome to men.

Teneral Cellars strives to close the gender gap and advance the careers of women—especially women of color, who are significantly under-represented in the wine industry. Only ten percent of winemakers are women, and a scant 0.1% of all winemakers are Black. In the wine industry at large, female sommeliers make only 70 cents for every dollar that their male counterparts earn. Women make 67% of all wine purchases, and the industry doesn't reflect its largest customer. These disparities inspired the Disrupt Now collection and partnership with the Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation which will manage the scholarship fund for women pursuing wine industry careers and education.

"Women are more motivated than ever to fight for gender equality, but if we don't do something disruptively different, according to the World Economic Forum, it will take 208 years for women to achieve full equality in the US. We wanted to bring attention to this startling statistic and use wine as a conduit for change, opening up the necessary conversations to take action and cut this number down significantly." says Jill Osur, founder and CEO of Teneral Cellars.

Teneral Cellars creates exceptional wines and uses them as a conduit of change to elevate women in the food and wine industry. They've partnered with award winning chef, author, and restaurateur Tanya Holland to create recipe pairings for the collection. Master Sommelier Jill Zimorski will lead a virtual tasting of the 3-bottle collection, and the tasting notes were provided by Emily Wines, board-certified Master Sommelier and President of the Court of Master Sommeliers.

The Disrupt Now Collection is now available on teneralcellars.com.

About Teneral Cellars

Teneral Cellars is a women-owned and operated producer of sustainable, phenomenal wines. The company donates 10% of profits to organizations that empower women and promote gender and racial equity.

