MITRA CHEM CO-FOUNDER AND CEO VIVAS KUMAR FEATURED SPEAKER AT STANFORD ENERGY SEMINAR

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitra Future Technologies Inc. ("Mitra Chem"), a leading innovator in North American production of lithium-ion battery materials, today released the video of the company's CEO and co-founder Vivas Kumar's presentation to the Stanford University Energy Seminar. Vivas received his MBA from Stanford University.

Vivas spoke about his experience in battery development, the urgent need for domestication of production of battery component products, and how start-ups like Mitra Chem can both disrupt the global supply chain away from Chinese dependence and support the North American countries efforts to fight climate change.

Click here for background on the Stanford Energy Seminar and video of Vivas's presentation.

About Vivas Kumar

Vivas Kumar is the CEO and Founder of Mitra Chem. Previously, he was a senior manager in Tesla's Battery Team, where he was the lead commercial negotiator for strategic contracts. Throughout his career, he has conducted commercial negotiations and handled partnerships with executive and senior government counterparties in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. He is currently an Advisor to the Benchmark Mineral Intelligence team and sits on multiple early-stage advisory Boards.

About Mitra Chem

Lithium-ion batteries are the key platform technology enabling electrification in transportation, consumer electronics, along with residential, commercial, and grid-scale energy storage. Mitra Chem is building the first North American lithium-ion battery materials product company that shortens the lab-to-production timeline by over 90%. Mitra Chem's first core product category is iron-based cathodes for Western battery applications. Iron-based cathodes shift away from the use of elements such as nickel and cobalt, which are facing imminent supply crunches. The North American market is facing imminent threats of supply shortages without localization and reshoring efforts. Mitra Chem takes cathode products from lab to industrial scale faster than the competition by leveraging an in-house machine learning technology advantage to dramatically shorten the R&D timeline. Mitra Chem's goal is to transform the cathode from a specialty chemical to a platform technology that differentiates cell performance by end application.

