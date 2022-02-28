New High-Tech Vehicle Inspection Systems Will Be Shown at NADA 2022

DETROIT, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New high-speed UVeye vehicle inspection systems for dealership service departments will be on display for the first time at NADA 2022 (March 11-13) in Las Vegas.

UVeye camera-based systems utilize artificial-intelligence and machine-learning technologies to check tires, underbody components and vehicle exteriors for defects, missing parts and other safety-related issues.

The company's automated inspection processes take seconds to complete and are significantly more accurate than time-consuming manual checks performed at most dealerships, notes Amir Hever, the UVeye's CEO.

Four break-through vehicle-inspection systems will be on display at UVeye's 1,000-square-foot NADA exhibit (Booth 4901W) in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center:

Atlas and Atlas Lite – Two 360-degree exterior inspection systems to scan sheet metal and other exterior components for paint chips, dents and other issues. Atlas scanners are best suited for high-volume service facilities, fleet operations and assembly lines. Atlas Lite is specially designed for dealership use.

Artemis – The industry's first tire-inspection system able to detect sidewall damage and tread depth, as well as tire air pressure, age and brand.

Helios – An underbody scanner able to detect a wide variety of potential safety issues, including fluid leaks and frame damage, as well as brake and exhaust system problems.

UVeye's Atlas Lite inspection system for dealerships will be shown for the first time publicly at NADA 2022.

"Our new technology helps new- and used-car dealership service technicians quickly identify problems and expedite maintenance and repair work," says Hever. "UVeye systems also create digital vehicle-condition reports with photos that can be shared with dealership customers."

UVeye is exhibiting at NADA for the first time this year. Since introduction in 2021, Atlas, Artemis and Helios systems have been installed at nearly 100 U.S. dealerships. The number is expected to more than triple over the next 10 months.

UVeye senior management from around the world will be on hand to discuss how dealerships in the U.S., as well as customers in Europe and the Asia Pacific region, have successfully introduced the company's technology.

Special introductory plans will be available for dealers attending NADA. Private meetings with UVeye executives at the show can be scheduled online at www.uveye.com/nada-2022/.

UVeye currently has facilities in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, including offices in Israel, Japan, Germany and the United States. The company has raised more than $90 million and formed strategic partnerships with numerous dealership groups, used car auctions and vehicle fleets since it was founded in 2016.

Volvo Cars, Hyundai Motors, Toyota Tsusho, W.R. Berkley Corporation, F.I.T. Ventures and CarMax, the largest used-car retailer in the U.S., are all members of the company's investor group.

UVeye's scanning processes complete within a matter of seconds and can be used throughout a vehicle's lifecycle. Its technology originally was developed for the security industry to detect weapons and contraband. Additional information is available at www.uveye.com .

