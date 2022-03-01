Laura Merling, Arvest Bank Transformation Executive and Former Google Cloud Chief, Joins VenCent Summit Keynote Speaker Lineup

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Venture Center, home of the award-winning FIS Fintech Accelerator and the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator, announced today that Laura Merling, an expert in technology innovation and organizational transformation who recently joined Arvest Bank as Chief Transformation and Operations Officer, will join the keynote speaker lineup of the inaugural VenCent Summit. Set for April 11-13, registration is open for the event that will offer one-of-a-kind opportunities for innovation and networking between banks and bank industry leaders.

Merling's expertise in using technology solutions to disrupt existing business models, improve customer experience and create operational efficiency makes her a must-see at this first-ever VenCent Summit event. At Arvest she will lead the bank's multi-year transformation strategy, which includes adopting a nextgen banking platform, enhancing digital payments and leveraging artificial intelligence to transform bank customer experience and bank operations.

"The speed of change in financial needs and behaviors across consumers and businesses has made it a critical time for organizations and leaders in our space to have open conversations about ways we can use technology and data to create new digital experiences," said Merling. "The VenCent Summit will provide an opportunity for leaders in our industry to gather, learn from each other and partner with entrepreneurs, and come away with pragmatic examples of how we can provide the most innovative, thoughtful technology to meet the growing needs of our customers."

"Merling's experience innovating and transforming companies such as Ford, AT&T, and now Arvest, as well as her transformation role at Google Cloud, makes her an invaluable addition to a lineup of experts we're all eager to learn from," said Wayne Miller, executive director of The Venture Center.

Merling joins an impressive slate of fellow fintech and finance subject matter experts, including Ron Shevlin, Author of the "Fintech Snark Tank" column on Forbes.com and the book "Smarter Bank," Tina Giorgio, President & CEO of ICBA Bancard, and Damon Moorer, President and CEO of TCM Bank.

About The Venture Center

The Venture Center's immersive accelerator programs accelerate the growth of early-to-growth-stage companies with bank-enabling solutions. Our methodology provides a unique opportunity for cohort companies to connect with financial institution executives, receive investment, and learn from financial decision-makers how to address growth, business, and finance challenges. Learn more at www.venturecenter.co. Follow The Venture Center on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter(@VentureCenter), and Instagram.

