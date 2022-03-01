YOUR TEEN MEDIA LAUNCHES DESTINATION→COLLEGE

CLEVELAND, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, Your Teen Media will launch Destination→College , an 8-week comprehensive, online series for parents to guide their high schooler through the college admissions process.

This well-received series provides parents with affordable access to experts who know the most up-to-date info about the admissions process. Participants can also access the sessions asynchronously.

In addition to guiding families through finding the right college, putting together a stellar application, paying for college, and more, Destination→College covers the latest developments, including changes to college testing and supporting our kids' strong mental health, especially with the stresses of Covid and the transition to college.

Susan Borison, co-founder and editor of Your Teen Media, recognized the need for the program after launching her own five children to college. "College admissions has become increasingly complex and competitive, and parents are hungry for expert advice that can demystify the process," she says.

Whitney Fleming, a Destination→College attendee agrees. "The entire college admissions process seemed incredibly intimidating. But the speakers were so informative, compassionate, and insightful, that I felt much more confident. It was money and time well spent!"

The eight live sessions feature a panel of outstanding industry experts. Topics include finding the right fit, managing the search process, the latest information on standardized testing, strategies for paying for college, nailing the application, understanding after you click submit, insider tips, and preparing students to manage their mental health at college.

The panel of leading experts in higher education includes: Akil Bello, senior director at FairTest; Laurén Carter, director of college counseling at Sidwell Friends School; Allison Tate, independent college consultant; Michael Horn, author of Choosing College; Kedra Ishop, VP for enrollment management at USC; and Nat Smitobol, master college admissions counselor at IvyWise.

Registration is required and all sessions take place on Zoom. The cost is $57 for all eight sessions and includes access to recordings and other resources.

For more information contact:

Susan Borison , editor in chief of Your Teen Media

Email: sborison@yourteenmag.com

Mobile: (216) 533-1512

About Your Teen Media

Your Teen Media has been a trusted and award-winning resource to parents of teenagers since 2007 through their website , Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , and Pinterest ; five-star podcast and online courses .

View original content:

SOURCE Your Teen Magazine