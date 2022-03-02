ATLANTA, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Option Mortgage is proud to announce its partnership with Atlanta-based tech firm iFOLIO. With iFOLIO's Cloud platform and innovative options for digital engagement, the collaboration continues building First Option's online footprint as a prominent player in the mortgage industry.

First Option Mortgage Announces Partnership with iFOLIO Cloud

First Option has served more than 15,000 customers and grown to over 300 employees since opening in 2004. By operating as a 'people first' company for the past 18 years, they've continuously demonstrated their commitment to making dream homes a reality for buyers across the country.

"We're striving to broaden our customer base through education," expressed Sohail Halani, Managing Partner. "We are a people company first. It allows us to help more people than ever by continuing to inform our consumers and industry partners by launching our blog, www.myfirstoptionblog.com ."

Alvin Shah, a Managing Partner of First Option, says, "we're thrilled to be working with iFOLIO on our digital marketing campaigns. Their products have already made a big difference in our ability to engage with our audiences."

iFOLIO has worked with companies like Equifax, GE, and FBC Mortgage to bridge sales and marketing with an industry-leading digital platform. They look forward to helping First Option share more content and optimize success with their marketing efforts.

"A home is the biggest decision most of us make in our lives. iFOLIO is excited to partner with First Option Mortgage to power digital solutions as they lead the mortgage market with innovation that improves customer and agent experiences," says iFOLIO CEO, Jean Marie Richardson.

Since launching in October 2021, the First Option Blog has garnered nearly 3,000 page views, averaging 600+ sessions per month and a 4+ minute view time.

About First Option Mortgage

Mission: First Option is dedicated to setting a standard for our consumers and industry, driven by a shared compassion, adaptability, and purpose.

Vision: A People company dedicated to building a better future, together.

First Option Mortgage is a nationally recognized mortgage lender, serving people with lending services in Conventional, FHA, USDA, and VA residential home loan products. HQ in Atlanta, GA with branch locations across the U.S. and are licensed in 37 states.

About iFOLIO

iFOLIO Cloud is a digital marketing and sales enablement platform that powers business growth. Engage customers with digital pages and campaigns to mobile. Optimize opportunities with patented analytics.

Learn more: https://ifoliocorp.com/ & https://ifolio.cloud/home

NMLS#123411

Contact: sayhello@myfirstoption.com

