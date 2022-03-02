Lucid Software Shifts to Hybrid, Remote-Friendly Workforce, Announces New East Coast Hub in North Carolina

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software, a leading provider of visual collaboration software, today announced its permanent shift to a hybrid, remote-friendly workforce, while maintaining its global offices as spaces for teams to work, connect and collaborate in person. The company also announced it has opened its second U.S.-based office in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The remote-friendly shift gives Lucid's more than 1,000 employees the opportunity to work where they are most productive, whether that's at home, at the office or a combination of the two.

"We see enormous opportunity in providing employees with the flexibility to work and collaborate where they feel most effective," said Karl Sun, co-founder and CEO at Lucid. "This hybrid shift is an opportunity for us to build an even stronger, more diverse global workforce, all while furthering our mission to help teams see and build the future."

This announcement is accompanied by the opening of a new domestic hub in Raleigh, North Carolina, expanding the company's physical presence to the east coast. The new hub will have a particular focus on growing Lucid's product, engineering and sales teams, allowing for more comprehensive support for its North American customers.

"We still feel strongly about the importance of having office space available for teams to gather in person and to give employees the flexibility to work where they feel most productive. We're excited to expand our physical presence along the east coast with the opening of our Raleigh office," said Sun. "The state boasts one of the country's most innovative and respected technology markets, and we look forward to establishing a strong culture and community in North Carolina."

Overall, the announcements demonstrate Lucid's commitment to maximizing collaboration and innovation in the workplace—-whether remote, in-person or hybrid. Through the power of visual collaboration, its products—Lucidchart, Lucidspark and Lucidscale— enable teams to align around a shared vision, clarify complexity, and collaborate visually in any hybrid setting.

About Lucid

Lucid Software offers a Visual Collaboration Suite that helps teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products—Lucidchart, Lucidspark and Lucidscale—teams can turn ideas into reality, clarify complexity, and collaborate visually, no matter where they're located. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE, NBC Universal and T-Mobile. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce and Microsoft. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co.

