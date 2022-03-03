Altus Power, Inc. Announces Timing of Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

Altus Power, Inc. Announces Timing of Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

STAMFORD, Conn., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altus Power, Inc. ("Altus Power") (NYSE: AMPS), a leading clean electrification company, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after market close on Thursday, March 24, 2022. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Friday, March 25, 2022. Hosting the call will be Lars Norell and Gregg Felton, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Altus Power, and Dustin Weber, Chief Financial Officer.

Altus Power, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Altus Power, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The conference call may be accessed via live webcast on a listen-only basis on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor section of Altus Power's website at https://investors.altuspower.com/events-and-presentations/.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Investor section of Altus Power's website and by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13727677. The replay will remain available for approximately 30 days.

About Altus Power, Inc.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the nation's premier clean electrification company. Altus Power serves its commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers by developing, owning and operating locally sited solar generation, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure across 18 states from Vermont to Hawaii. Visit altuspower.com to learn more.

Altus Power Contacts

For Media:

Cory Ziskind

ICR, Inc.

AltusPowerPR@icrinc.com

For Investors:

Chris Shelton, Head of IR

Caldwell Bailey, ICR, Inc.

InvestorRelations@altuspower.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Altus Power, Inc.