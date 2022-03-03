ASU'S NEW ON-CAMPUS COMMUNITY ICEPLEX TO BE NAMED MOUNTAIN AMERICA COMMUNITY ICEPLEX AT ASU

TEMPE, Ariz., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona State University and Sun Devil Athletics, in partnership with OVG360, today revealed a multi-year naming rights partnership with Mountain America Credit Union. whereby the new on-campus community Iceplex will be named the Mountain America Community Iceplex at ASU.

As part of the naming rights agreement, Mountain America will be an integral part of several community-based programs focused on growing the sports of hockey and figure skating in the state of Arizona. In addition to a heavy brand presence within the main arena and Iceplex, Mountain America will have the unique and exciting opportunity to grow their member base in Arizona as a trusted financial services provider. The Mountain America Community Iceplex at ASU will also allow the brand to utilize the space as a platform for financial literacy.

The Mountain America Community Iceplex at ASU will serve as the training center and practice rink for the ASU Division I men's ice hockey team, as well as a community ice rink featuring a 200-foot by 85-foot ice surface with a 300-person capacity, including seating for 185 guests. The facility will also feature a concession stand for hot and cold refreshments and a full hockey pro shop and Sun Devil Hockey souvenirs, both in the main lobby.

The deal was brokered in partnership between PAC-12 MMR and Oak View Group's Global Partnerships division, the sales arm of OVG. In addition to partnering with ASU on the new Mountain America Community Iceplex at ASU and the adjacent Multi-Purpose Arena, other recent OVG development projects include Climate Pledge Arena, home of the National Hockey League's newest franchise, the Seattle Kraken; the UBS Arena, the new home of the NHL's New York Islanders; and Enmarket Arena, the new home of the Savannah Ghost Pirates of the ECHL.

"Mountain America Credit Union is honored to partner with Arizona State University and OVG360 to expand the Sun Devil and local community hockey programs," said Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "The Mountain America Community Iceplex at ASU will fulfill a great need in the community and allow us to expand our financial education and community initiatives in Arizona."

"When we added men's ice hockey to ASU's portfolio of Division I sports, our priority was to grow both our program and encourage the development of hockey in our community," said Sun Devil Athletics CFO Frank Ferrara. "We're thrilled to expand our reach through a new partnership with Mountain America Credit Union at our new Multi-Purpose Arena. It speaks volumes of Mountain America's commitment to the local area and we look forward to working together to continue supporting hockey in the desert at all levels."

"The Mountain America Community Iceplex at ASU will be one of the finest sheets of ice in the Valley," said Peter Luukko, Co-Chair, OVG360. "The Mountain America Community Iceplex at ASU will be a spectacular place for kids and adults to skate and to play the great game of hockey. It will be an inspiring place where a child can grow through our youth hockey programs and possibly end up playing here at Arizona State University. We are excited about the future of ice sports here in the Valley, and we are grateful for this partnership between Mountain America, ASU, and OVG360."

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than one million members and $14 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across six states and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

About OVG360

OVG360, a division of Oak View Group, is a full-service venue management and hospitality, company that helps client-partners reimagine the sports, live entertainment, and convention industries for the betterment of the venue, employees, artists, athletes, and surrounding communities. With a portfolio of more than 200 client-partners spanning arenas, stadiums, convention centers, performing arts centers, cultural institutions, and state fairs around the globe, OVG360 provides a set of services, resources and expertise designed to elevate every aspect of business that matters to venue operators. Service-oriented and driven by social responsibility, OVG360 helps facilities drive value through excellence and innovation in food services, global partnerships, booking and content development, sustainable operations, public health and public safety and more. More information visit OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

