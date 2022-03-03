As Crisis in Ukraine Intensifies, Access Insights from The Conference Board on the Economy and Business

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the crisis in Ukraine intensifies, insights from The Conference Board shed light on what the latest developments mean for the state and trajectory of the economy and business environment. Media can access the daily commentary and analysis here.

In addition, thought leaders of The Conference Board are available for comment. See below for a selection of the latest thought leadership:

The Economy

Chart: The Disruption of Grain Imports Will Add to Inflation Pressures

Ukraine and Russia are both vital global suppliers of numerous types of cereals. For as long as the Russian invasion in Ukraine is in full force, global food supply chains will likely remain disrupted. This will lead to pressure on food prices, says Konstantinos Panitsas , Data Scientist in the ESF Center. andare both vital global suppliers of numerous types of cereals. For as long as the Russian invasion inis in full force, global food supply chains will likely remain disrupted. This will lead to pressure on food prices, says, Data Scientist in the ESF Center.

Brief: The Sino-Russian "Friendship" and the Ukraine Situation: A Slippery Slope for China

If China excessively supports Russia's Ukraine position, it risks greatly exacerbating ongoing US-China/Sino-Western tensions, stresses David Hoffman, Senior Vice President, Asia . A key gating factor will be to what extent China offers any sanctions relief to Russia . Ifexcessively supports Russia's Ukraine position, it risks greatly exacerbating ongoing US-China/Sino-Western tensions, stresses David Hoffman, Senior Vice President,. A key gating factor will be to what extent China offers any sanctions relief to

Podcast: The Russia-Ukraine Crisis (Part 1): Political & Economic Implications

What's next in the NATO-Russia relationship? What's the impact of the China - Russia axis on businesses? Those questions and more are unpacked in a new podcast with Samantha De Bendern, one of Europe's leading experts on the current crisis, and Sara Murray , Managing Director, International. What's next in the NATO-Russia relationship? What's the impact of theaxis on businesses? Those questions and more are unpacked in a new podcast with Samantha De Bendern, one ofleading experts on the current crisis, and, Managing Director, International.

Public Policy

Policy Brief: Nuclear Escalation

Russia's nuclear escalation, while dangerous and very destabilizing, does provide several important opportunities for the US Administration in this crisis, as detailed in a Policy Brief by the Committee for Economic Development, the public policy center of The Conference Board (CED). nuclear escalation, while dangerous and very destabilizing, does provide several important opportunities for the US Administration in this crisis, as detailed in a Policy Brief by the Committee for Economic Development, the public policy center of The Conference Board (CED).

Webcast (and Recap): What Does the Invasion Mean for Business?

On February 23—hours before the invasion began—The Conference Board held a webcast to break down the economic, policy, and business implications of this crisis. The conversation featured Dr. Lori Esposito Murray , President of the Committee for Economic Development, the public policy center of The Conference Board (CED). Steve Odland , President and CEO of The Conference Board, moderated the conversation. On February 23—hours before the invasion began—The Conference Board held a webcast to break down the economic, policy, and business implications of this crisis. The conversation featured Dr., President of the Committee for Economic Development, the public policy center of The Conference Board (CED)., President and CEO of The Conference Board, moderated the conversation.

Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG)

Article: Corporate Governance During a Geopolitical Crisis

Paul Washington , Executive Director of the ESG Center, and Merel Spierings , Researcher in the ESG Center, offer insights on what key steps boards should take during a geopolitical crisis. , Executive Director of the ESG Center, and, Researcher in the ESG Center, offer insights on what key steps boards should take during a geopolitical crisis.

Article: Corporate Citizenship During a Geopolitical Crisis (Part 1): War is Different

How is corporate citizenship different during a geopolitical crisis, as compared to natural disaster relief during peacetime? In the first of a two-part series, Jeff Hoffman , Corporate Citizenship Institute Leader, and Paul Washington , Executive Director of the ESG Center, outline four main distinctions. How is corporate citizenship different during a geopolitical crisis, as compared to natural disaster relief during peacetime? In the first of a two-part series,, Corporate Citizenship Institute Leader, and, Executive Director of the ESG Center, outline four main distinctions.

Article: Sustainability During a Geopolitical Crisis

Paul Washington , Executive Director of the ESG Center, and Thomas Singer , Principal Researcher in the ESG Center, offer insights on what the Ukraine invasion may mean for corporate sustainability efforts. , Executive Director of the ESG Center, and, Principal Researcher in the ESG Center, offer insights on what theinvasion may mean for corporate sustainability efforts.

Human Capital

Article: Supporting Employees with Military Commitments and Their Families

As the United States deploys thousands of troops to support NATO countries, Reservists may be called upon. Many may well be your employees. As detailed by Rebecca Ray , PhD, Executive Vice President of Human Capital, CHROs should be prepared to support these employees in advance of, during, and after deployment. Asdeploys thousands of troops to support NATO countries, Reservists may be called upon. Many may well be your employees. As detailed by, PhD, Executive Vice President of Human Capital, CHROs should be prepared to support these employees in advance of, during, and after deployment.

Article: Human Capital Matters: Communicating with Employees During Times of Crisis

What are the most effective ways to communicate with employees during times of crisis? Rebecca Ray , PhD, Executive Vice President of Human Capital, shares 10 actions to help leaders communicate more effectively. What are the most effective ways to communicate with employees during times of crisis?, PhD, Executive Vice President of Human Capital, shares 10 actions to help leaders communicate more effectively.

Article: Bringing Staff to Safety: Practical Steps in Relocation and Financial Assistance

Companies have activated their crisis management teams to provide urgent help to employees and their families caught up in the immediate conflict. Marion Devine , Senior Researcher in the Human Capital Center, details steps related to the priorities of European-based companies. Companies have activated their crisis management teams to provide urgent help to employees and their families caught up in the immediate conflict., Senior Researcher in the Human Capital Center, details steps related to the priorities of European-based companies.

Marketing & Communications

Article: Matching Your Message to the Mood: How Marketing & Communications Need to Operate in the Context of Unrest

Communicating with any group of stakeholders during these troubled times of global unrest must be done with due care and consideration. Match the message to the mood of the moment. But it is much easier to say this than to do it. Ivan Pollard , Leader of the Marketing & Communications Center, offers four key insights on what it takes to stand out and be heard. Communicating with any group of stakeholders during these troubled times of global unrest must be done with due care and consideration. Match the message to the mood of the moment. But it is much easier to say this than to do it., Leader of the Marketing & Communications Center, offers four key insights on what it takes to stand out and be heard.

