Dunasi and BAL Release Inside Look at USCIS Case Processing Times

DALLAS, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immigration technology provider Dunasi, in partnership with leading immigration firm BAL, has released a groundbreaking white paper, detailing their analysis of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) processing times. Leveraging 40 years of immigration experience and aggregated data from over 1.5 million cases, BAL compared its data to USCIS data to determine how accurate USCIS processing estimates are and to identify trends in processing timelines.

"With the coronavirus pandemic compounding immigration delays, our clients need a trusted source to give them an accurate answer about their case processing time," said Chanille Juneau, Chief Technology Officer at BAL. "We know BAL's projections tend to be more accurate than USCIS estimates, so we did a deep dive into the data to help immigration applicants understand what to expect for each case type."

The white paper analyzes the accuracy of USCIS predictions and recent processing trends, answering frequently asked questions such as: "How do USCIS processing time predictions compare with actual processing times?" and "Which application types are most delayed?"

Along with pinpointing the case types and service centers experiencing the lengthiest processing delays, the paper evaluates the role of recent immigration developments on processing times, such as the DHS Office of the Inspector General's report criticizing USCIS's manual processing system.

After identifying some concerning USCIS trends, the paper looks at USCIS plans to modernize its processes and speed case resolution. Drawing on BAL's legal expertise, the paper also offers practical strategies for foreign nationals to improve their case processing times.

"We're proud to lead the industry in innovative immigration technology, and we feel an obligation to use our wealth of tech expertise to benefit people around the world," said BAL Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "That's exactly what we've done in this report; Chanille and her team have discovered useful insights, identifying USCIS trends and discrepancies, to give foreign nationals more confidence in their immigration journeys."

