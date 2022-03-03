Jobcase Bolsters Recruitment Ecosystem With Acquisition of Recruitology

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobcase , a social platform dedicated to empowering and advocating for workers, announced the acquisition of recruitment marketing platform Recruitology to bolster the company's ability to proactively match workers to the jobs best suited for them.

Recruitology's platform combines job board software, programmatic job advertising, and AI-enabled applicant tracking to help employers find the right talent quickly and efficiently through advanced analytics and simple-to-use tools. With a complete marketing solution and recruiting platform, Recruitology delivers hyperlocal access to candidates, effective marketing program outreach, a cloud-based solution to recruitment, and hiring and candidate management.

"Bringing Recruitology's impressive technology and partners into the Jobcase universe will clearly increase efficiency with which millions of Jobcasers can discover and achieve opportunities; and, likewise will increase the ease in which organizations can proactively meet and support our awesome Jobcasers." said Fred Goff, cofounder and CEO of Jobcase, Inc. "We are proud and humbled to welcome Roberto and Recruitology to the team and look forward to pursuing all the ways our combined forces can both better empower workers and help grow organizations and employers who share worker-friendly values as well."

With over 130 million registered members, Jobcase continues to grow and invest in workers and the job ecosystem. In 2021, the company acquired job matching platform Upward.net to better serve its members and accelerate the pace, scale and efficiency with which employers can hire them. With these key acquisitions, Jobcase is bringing together technology, employer acquisition expertise and traffic capabilities to further scale the company's efforts to empower workers while matching members with employers at unparalleled pace and efficiency.

"Recruitology and Jobcase have the shared belief that when workers and employers collaborate, we can build a workforce that is unstoppable," said Roberto Angulo, founder and CEO of Recruitology. "Jobcase's member community strengthens Recruitology's offering to partners and employers. We are thrilled to join Jobcase as they create a meaningful and impactful future for all workers."

Recruitology will be a fully-owned subsidiary of Jobcase and Founder CEO, Roberto Angulo, will become GM of Recruitology, a Jobcase company.

Founded in 2015, Jobcase is dedicated to empowering and advocating for the world's workers. As a social platform, Jobcase helps more than 130 million registered members lead better work lives – providing access to jobs, tools, resources, and a supportive community. Jobcase technology also powers a network of job sites and many nonprofit-driven activities via its Jobcase network. Emerging as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Boston, Jobcase is a Workday Ventures Partner and an industry-affiliate of MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAIL). Jobcase also collaborates with employers, nonprofits and government agencies to both improve and diversify access to opportunity and participation in the workforce.

Recruitology makes the right candidates accessible to every employer. Using artificial intelligence and sophisticated yet simple-to-use tools, Recruitology provides unparalleled hyperlocal access to candidates through thousands of industry networks, and local job boards.

