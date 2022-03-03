Kit Check Hires New Chief Financial Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kit Check , the leader in Medication Intelligence™ solutions that bring cost savings, efficiency, and patient safety to hospitals, today announced the addition of Erica Tingley as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Tingley brings over 20 years of experience serving healthcare companies around strategy, finance, and M&A to Kit Check.

Erica Headshot (PRNewswire)

Ms. Tingley started her career and spent nearly ten years in investment banking at Merrill Lynch and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, executing more than 30 transactions valued at over $60 billion. She subsequently held senior positions and drove corporate development and corporate finance efforts at G100, The Advisory Board, and Perrigo.

"I am thrilled to welcome Erica to the team and to partner with her as we continue to accelerate growth at Kit Check," said Kevin MacDonald, co-founder & CEO of Kit Check. "Kit Check is now a multi-product, solution-driven company that helps health systems with a wide range of pharmacy-related needs. That evolution requires a more strategic and diversified approach, which suits Erica's background. Erica will manage our finance and accounting teams, with additional responsibility for operations. She will concentrate on scaling the organization and evaluating new internal and external opportunities."

"I am looking forward to working with the extraordinary team at Kit Check. In my first few months, I already see enormous potential in the markets the company serves. I am excited to build on Kit Check's current success and be a part of the company's rapid growth," said Erica Tingley, Chief Financial Officer. "Healthcare has always been my passion, and this opportunity allows me to make a real impact on healthcare innovation."

Ms. Tingley holds a BA in Applied Math and Economics from Harvard University and an MBA in Health Care Management from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Kit Check

Kit Check® is the leading provider of automated medication tracking and diversion detection solutions for hospital pharmacies in the U.S., bringing visibility, simplicity, and predictability to the complex world of medication supply management. Our groundbreaking Medication Intelligence™ solutions provide item-level visibility, workflow simplicity, and actionable analytics, empowering stakeholders to deliver the right medicine to the right patient at the right time, every time. To date, our more than 800 U.S. and Canadian hospital partners have adopted Kit Check solutions to solve the most challenging of healthcare problems. Kit Check Solutions help providers save time, manage inventory, prevent diversion at their facilities, save money on medication spend, and ensure patient safety. More information about Kit Check and our software solutions can be found at kitcheck.com.

Contact:

Lucas McCanna

press@kitcheck.com

Kit Check logo (horizontal) (PRNewsfoto/Kit Check) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kit Check