Magnachip Semiconductor to Participate at the 34th Annual Roth Conference

SEOUL, South Korea, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced that YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer will participate at the 34th Annual Roth Conference on March 13-15, 2022, in Dana Point, California.

YJ Kim will participate in one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors on Monday, March 14 and Tuesday, March 15, 2022. There will be no formal presentation. For more information about the conference or to request a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Roth sales representative.

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,150 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

