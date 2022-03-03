Medecision Announces New EVP and Chief Revenue and Experience Officer

DALLAS, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medecision, a leading provider of digital care management solutions and services, has announced the addition of Jacob Jesson as its EVP and chief revenue and experience officer (CRO). "We are thrilled to have Jacob join our executive leadership team," said Kenneth Young, president and CEO of Medecision. "His expertise will play a vital role in helping Medecision continue its exciting growth trajectory and deliver on our commitment to increase value at every turn for our organization as well as our customers and those they serve."

Jacob brings more than 27 years of experience helping organizations set and deliver value-producing strategies through the effective alignment of technology, operations, market position, business development, delivery, and consulting. Most recently he served as an SVP at FluidEdge Consulting/CitiusTech where he was responsible for growth and led strategy/transformation engagements for leaders across healthcare segments. Jacob is an advisor to multiple healthcare organizations. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Portuguese and History from the University of Wisconsin – Madison and has extended studies in International Management at The Thunderbird School of Global Management.

About Medecision

Medecision® is a digital care management company whose solutions and services are used by leading health plans and care delivery organizations to support more than 42 million people nationwide. Aerial™, a HITRUST CSF®-certified, SaaS solution from Medecision, seamlessly connects the healthcare ecosystem to powerful data and insights that drive meaningful consumer engagement while creating efficiencies to reduce costs and support effective care, case and utilization management. Aveus, our professional services division, helps business leaders solve complex challenges and drive better performance, leaving organizations more capable. To learn more about Medecision, visit medecision.com.

