MGIC Announces Investor Relations Transition Plan

MILWAUKEE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) announced today that Senior Vice President of Investor Relations Michael J Zimmerman has communicated his plans to retire later this year after 27 years with the company.

The company also announced that Dianna Higgins, previously the Vice President – Internal Audit, will succeed Mr. Zimmerman upon his retirement and will have a transitional role as Vice President – Finance reporting to Tim Mattke, Chief Executive Officer.

"We are so grateful to Mike for his years of dedicated service to MGIC and to our investors and wish him the best in his retirement," explained Mr. Mattke. "It has been a pleasure to work with Mike and I will miss his camaraderie but am excited for the opportunity it creates for another talented member of our team. Dianna's experience and inclusive leadership style will allow her to bring a unique perspective to her new role."

Ms. Higgins started with the company as an auditor in 1996 and has held successive positions of increasing responsibility in the Risk Management and Audit departments, and since March 2018 she served as Vice President – Internal Audit. Ms. Higgins holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from Lakeland College and is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Wisconsin.

