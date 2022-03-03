NFL Sets Record for Most Digitally Engaged Fans Throughout 2021/22 Season

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR) a leader in cloud-driven Wi-Fi networking solutions, today announced that the NFL has set a record of data and Wi-Fi network usage throughout the 2021-2022 season and at Super Bowl LVI. Wi-Fi usage during 2021 NFL games demonstrated the most digitally engaged fanbase to date, with an average of 6.21 TB of data transferred per game, a 34 percent increase over the 2019/2020 season. ExtremeAnalytics™ captured valuable insights from stadium Wi-Fi around how fans embraced connectivity throughout the season and during Super Bowl LVI.

Insights from the 2021/2022 season and Super Bowl LVI:

During Super Bowl LVI, Extreme found that 57,618 unique devices connected to the Wi-Fi network and transferred 31.2 TB of data – double the amount of storage required for the entire data set of the U.S. Library of Congress. This represented an 18 percent increase in data usage from Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

Fans in SoFi Stadium during Super Bowl LVI were most digitally engaged at three different points throughout the event: during the pre-game performance of "America the Beautiful," at the close of the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show when all performers were on stage and during the final seconds of the game.

Week 12 of the regular season saw the highest collective use of legal in-stadium mobile sports betting apps, with an average of 6.8 percent of connected fans using a sports betting app during the game.

Aaron Amendolia, Vice President Information Technology, The National Football League

"Each year we break new records on connectivity and usage at the Super Bowl, and the insights are a leading indicator of new trends and how to best shape new in-stadium experiences. Wi-Fi network analytics from Extreme are an integral piece of our tech stack and provide actionable insights that help us improve gameday operations and improve the fan experience throughout the course of the season and on the biggest stage at Super Bowl LVI. Whether it's biometrics screenings, mobile concessions or usage of the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Ultra Pass, we understand usage and impact of apps and Wi-Fi network usage at every point in the game."

Norman Rice, Chief Operating Officer, Extreme Networks

"The Wi-Fi network is the lifeblood of nearly everything operating in the modern NFL stadium – mobile ticketing, mobile concessions, connectivity to social apps and security are just a few of the dependencies. The combination of Extreme Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Analytics delivers a goldmine of insights that the NFL can use to continue to make each game an incredible experience for every fan. Being trusted to deliver Wi-Fi analytics for nine consecutive years is an honor, and we're excited to continue increasing the ways the NFL can create more fan-centric experiences and operational excellence across all its venues."

