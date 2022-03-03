Nikola Corporation to Host Analyst and Investor Days

PHOENIX, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emission transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, will host its Analyst Day on March 23, 2022, and its Investor Day on March 24, 2022. On those days, Nikola management will host a presentation on the company's leading Class 8 truck program and Energy business. The presentation and Q&A sessions are expected to run approximately four hours.

Nikola Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nikola Corporation) (PRNewswire)

What: Nikola Analyst Day Presentation

When: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET (1:15 p.m. PT)

Webcast: https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events (live and replay)

An archived webcast of the presentation and Q&A session will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events.

What: Nikola Investor Day Presentation

When: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET (1:15 p.m. PT)

Webcast: https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events (live and replay)

An archived webcast of the presentation and Q&A session will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events.

Analysts who wish to attend in person and participate in tours of the Coolidge, Arizona manufacturing facility and Tre BEV ride-along demonstration, please contact investors@nikolamotor.com.

ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION:

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

