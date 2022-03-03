READOUT: From Ukraine, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko Speaks with America's Mayors Gathered in Miami

MIAMI, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the opening of The U.S. Conference of Mayors' (USCM) Winter Leadership Meeting in Miami, USCM President Miami Mayor Francis Suarez virtually hosted Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko for a discussion on the current situation unfolding in Ukraine. Mayor Suarez made clear that America's mayors stand with the Ukrainian people and the mayors of Ukraine as they fight for their lives and in defense of democratic values. Mayor Klitschko called on his American counterparts to work in their own cities to establish economic sanctions against Russia where possible, and he reiterated the need for additional weapons from allied nations. Mayor Suarez conveyed to Mayor Klitschko that America's mayors remain inspired by the resolve of everyday Ukrainian citizens as well as their leaders. He pledged that America's mayors will do everything they can to support the Ukrainian people.

U.S. Conference of Mayors. (PRNewsFoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors) (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors) (PRNewswire)

About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors