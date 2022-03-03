ROE & CO IRISH WHISKEY INVITES YOU FOR TRIVIA TO TEST YOUR IRISH IQ AND WIN THE ULTIMATE ST. PATRICK'S DAY PRIZE

Coinciding with the 2-Week Countdown to St. Patrick's Day, Adults Across the U.S. Can Now Prove Their #IrishQTest to Enter.

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in three years, St. Patrick's Day celebrations are coming back into full swing. To help adults across the US prepare for the holiday's return, Roe & Co is reminding fans exactly what they love most about the holiday, Irish heritage, and of course, whiskey with a bit of a trivia twist.

As part of the brand's festivities for the holiday, the premium Irish whiskey distilled by Lora Hemy is unveiling a quiz for adults (21+) in select markets to test if everyone is a bit Irish on St. Patrick's Day and expand their horizons. Do you love trivia and want to learn about the following areas? If you answered yes, then the 'IrishQ Test' has everything you need to be ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year.

The best part? The fun and exploration doesn't stop after participants answer the final question! Once the quiz is completed, entrants will have the chance to enter the 'IrishQ Test' sweepstakes where one lucky winner will receive a 3-day trip to Dublin for them and a friend, including round-trip air travel, hotel accommodations, a cash prize of $1,000 to aid their adventures and a private tour of the Roe & Co distillery lead by Head Distiller, Lora Hemy.

"After three long years, we are thrilled to finally celebrate St. Patrick's Day the way it is meant to be celebrated – bringing people together through connection and unity while applauding both modern Irish culture and honoring traditional Irish heritage," said Lora Hemy, Head Distiller at Roe & Co Distillery in Dublin. "Roe & Co is proud to be a part of the resurgence of Irish Whiskey and cocktail exploration, and we can't think of a better way to share more about our story than by inviting our fans to take part in the #IrishQTest trivia."

To bring the campaign to life on social media, Roe & Co is also partnering with Anna Roisman, TV Host and Comedian, to help fans test their knowledge on social media. Roisman will be promoting the trivia and 'IrishQ Test' challenge on her social media (@annaroisman) so be sure to stay tuned so you don't miss any of the fun!

Starting today, the 'IrishQ Test' sweepstakes is available for entry on http://www.roeandcowhiskey.com/stpatricksday , ending at 11:59:59 pm ET on March 17, 2022. Not ready to travel just yet? The sweepstakes winner and their guest have until July 15, 2024, to take their dream trip to Dublin, or winner may choose to receive a check for $6,000 as Prize in lieu of trip by advising Sponsor accordingly at time of prize acceptance. While winners won't be announced until after the holiday, fans can celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the brand's delicious Roe & Co Irish Coffee Recipe.

Roe & Co is a premium Blended Irish Whiskey, named in honor of George Roe, a true pioneer of Irish Whiskey. Aged in ex-bourbon barrels, non-chill filtered and bottled at an ABV of 45 percent (90 proof), Roe & Co can currently be purchased for all of your St. Patrick's Day across the US in California, Connecticut, District Of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York State, Ohio or Rhode Island.

No matter how you choose to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Roe & Co this month, please remember to drink responsibly. For more information, visit roeandcowhiskey.com or follow Roe & Co at @RoeandCoWhiskey on Facebook and Instagram.

Roe & Co Irish Coffee Recipe

1.5 oz Roe & Co

2 tsp light brown sugar

1 cup hot or cold brewed coffee

Whipped cream

HOT: Add Hot coffee and sugar, stir and mix well. Once combined, add the Roe & Co Irish Whiskey. Top with Whipped Cream.

COLD: Mix sugar and cold brew coffee well. Stir in Roe & Co. Irish Whiskey and pour over ice filled Irish coffee mug. Top with Whipped Cream.

About Roe & Co

Roe & Co is named in honor of George Roe, the once world-famous whiskey maker who helped build the golden era of Irish Whiskey in the 19th century. His distillery, George Roe and Co, extended over 17 acres on Thomas Street in Dublin and was once Ireland's largest distillery.

Diageo will now build on this rich heritage with the creation of a new distillery by converting the historic former Guinness Power House on Thomas Street. Roe & Co is made from the finest hand-selected stocks of Irish malt and grain whiskies and aged in bourbon casks. It has the signature smoothness of Irish Whiskey with remarkable depth of flavor – a luxuriously smooth blend, with a perfect harmony between the intense fruitiness of the malt and the mellow creaminess of the grain whiskies. The first blend of Roe & Co debuted in key European cities as part of Diageo's growing Reserve portfolio. For more information, visit roeandcowhiskey.com or follow Roe & Co at @RoeandCoWhiskey on Facebook and Instagram.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

