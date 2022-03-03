Shoplazza Recognized in Top 3% of 2022 Google Premier Partners

TORONTO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoplazza announced its Google Premier Partner status today. This coveted partnership distinction is another growth marker that sets Shoplazza apart from its peers. Having enjoyed direct integration with Google since its inception in 2017, the upgrade places Shoplazza among the top 3% of Google's partnered tech innovators.

Shoplazza's Premier Partner status derives from its dedicated account servicing, commitment to product testing and development, and ability to deliver merchant success using advanced digital marketing strategies.

"Together with Google, Shoplazza will help brands expand their global e-commerce footprint through continuous tech innovation and our improved partner ecosystem," said Jiho Chen, co-founder of Shoplazza. As a Premier Partner, Shoplazza is capable of consistently putting together AdWords campaigns that convert at a high level and empower its 360,000+ merchants in the fast-changing e-commerce space.

The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes, including advanced program requirements that elevated what it means to be a Premier Partner. Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing, said Premier Partners stand out "based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow."

About SHOPLAZZA: Established in 2017, SHOPLAZZA is a trusted SaaS shopping cart solutions platform with a proven track record in cross-border eCommerce, offering comprehensive eCommerce solutions, including store set-up, email & social media marketing, global payments, warehousing, shipping, and real-time data analytics.

SHOPLAZZA started by carving out a niche that it now owns, offering small and large businesses an easy way to build and grow online brands using the DTC (direct-to-consumer) or B2C (business-to-consumer) business model.

